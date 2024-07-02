Redmi 13 to CMF Phone 1: Top smartphones launching in July 2024

Several smartphone brands, including Motorola, Nothing, and Xiaomi, have announced new launches for July. Additionally, the budget segment will see new 5G smartphones from Nothing and Xiaomi, offering more options for consumers.

Although the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into smartphones is anticipated to gain significant traction, this month's attention will be focused on foldable handsets from Samsung and Lenovo's Motorola, both of which will incorporate AI capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 On July 10, during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France, Samsung will make the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, a folding device shaped like a book, is expected to include a 6.3-inch cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The gadget is anticipated to include a 7.6-inch flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz on the inside. There could be other noteworthy changes, such a new frame made of titanium. Anticipated specifications for the Z Fold 6 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-a-chip (SoC) with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to have a flat frame design with color-coordinated metallic rings surrounding the back cameras, just like the Fold. In comparison to the current generation model, a larger capacity battery is anticipated for the flip-style smartphone.





Oppo Reno 12 series Although the debut date of the Reno 12 series is unknown, July is thought to be the appropriate month. The Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are part of the Reno 12 series. Artificial intelligence features in the cameras of both smartphones include AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face. The 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 5,000 mAh battery, and 80W fast wired charging will be included on both of the OPPO Reno 12 series smartphones.



Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Motorola has announced that the Razr 50 Ultra will launch on July 4 in India. The 4-inch cover display of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a refresh rate of 165 Hz and is shielded by Gorilla Glass Victus. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 CPU, along by 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS4.0 storage, will power the smartphone. The 4000mAh battery of the foldable smartphone will allow 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The gadget will also include Google Gemini-powered artificial intelligence capabilities. A 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 2X sensor-level zoom will be included in the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.



Nothing's CMF Phone 1 On July 8, Nothing's CMF Phone 1 will go on sale alongside the CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2. Intel's MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-a-chip (SoC) will power the CMF Phone 1. There is no information indicating that the CMF Phone 1 will include a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate SuperAMOLED display. Nothing has verified that the smartphone would have up to 16GB of RAM in addition to the display panel.

Redmi 13 series On July 9, Xiaomi is scheduled to release the Redmi 13 5G smartphone in India. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU and 5,030 mAh battery capacity of the Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G are backed by a 30W rapid charger. It will be the first low-cost smartphone from Xiaomi built on the most recent version of their HyperOS OS. Its primary camera is expected to have 108 MP. The gadget will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a glass sandwich construction.

