    Redmi 12 to Poco M6 Pro: 5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2024

     At first it was more RAM being added, then 50MP cameras and now we even have 5G-ready phones and one with 256GB storage too in this segment. Without further ado, here are the top 5 smartphones you should look at closely if you are on a tight budget.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    After having explored smartphones costing all the way up to a lakhs, it is time to reset our budget back to Rs 10,000 and look at the best options at this price point. Every month, the feature list of phones under Rs 10,000 becomes better and better.

    Without further ado, these are the top 5 smartphones that, if money is tight, you should examine carefully.

     

    article_image2

    Poco C65

    In terms of appearance and functionality, the first of the two Poco phones on this list is a well-rounded gadget. It has a pleasing design and is a thin and fashionable phone. You get 8GB RAM and 256GB internal (expandable) storage, which is uncommon in this price range, thanks to the Mediatek Helio G85 processor.

    It has a large 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery lasts close to two days of moderate use and supports 18W fast charging. The Poco C65 runs Android 13 with MIUI 14.

    Poco C65 price in India: Rs 8,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

    article_image3

    Poco M6 Pro

    The other Poco phone on the list, the Poco M6 Pro 5G, is 5G-ready and actually outperforms the C65 in nearly every category, with the exception of RAM and internal storage. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor that supports up to 128GB of internal storage in addition to 6GB of RAM. This phone boasts a huge 6.79-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass prevents scratches from occurring.

    Poco M6 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 9,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

    article_image4

    Realme Narzo N55

    In this price range, the Realme Narzo N55 is still a great choice because to its attractive appearance and robust feature set. With a thickness of less than 8 mm, it is perhaps the thinnest choice on our list.

    It has a large 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It has a Mediatek Helio G88 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card. Realme UI 4.0 accompanies Android 13 on this phone.

    Realme Narzo N55 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

    article_image5

    Redmi 12

    Another excellent choice under Rs 10,000 is the Redmi 12, which is one of the few smartphones with a glass back as opposed to a plastic one. Additionally, it is splash and dust resistant with an IP53 certification.

    A Mediatek Helio G88 processor, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of extensible internal storage, powers the phone. Its sizable 6.79-inch Full HD+ display offers plenty of space for media consumption and productivity. Its max brightness of 550 nits and refresh rate of 90 Hz allow for fluid scrolling in apps that are compatible with it.

    Redmi 12 price in India: Rs 8,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

     

    article_image6

    Lava Blaze

    The other 5G-capable phone on this list is the Lava Blaze 5, and it has additional features. This phone's glass back and stylish design are also features. It has a Meditek Dimensity 700 chip, which is rather decent for this price range despite being a little outdated. You receive 128GB of internal storage with an expansion option via a microSD card, along with 6GB of RAM.

    A 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz is included on the phone. With typical use, the phone's 5000 mAh battery lasts for more than a day and a half and supports 10W charging.

    Lava Blaze 5G price in India: Rs 9,799 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

