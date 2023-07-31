Redmi 12 to Infinix GT 10 Pro: 7 smartphones set to launch in August 2023

Smartphones to launch in August 2023: This August 2023, get ready for an array of smartphone releases from Redmi, Motorola, Infinix, Samsung, Tecno, Realme, and Xiaomi, featuring the latest in 5G and folding technology.

Prepare yourself for a variety of new smartphone launches in August 2023 from manufacturers like Redmi, Motorola, Infinix, Samsung, iQoo, Tecno, OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi that will include cutting-edge 5G and folding technologies. The crème de la crème of this month's offerings include upcoming smartphones in August 2023 such as the Redmi 12 5G, Motorola G14, Infinix GT 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Tecno POVA 5 series, Realme GT 5, and Xiaomi Mix Fold 3.



Motorola G14 On August 1, the Motorola G14 is scheduled to be released in India. It will include a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole LCD, a powerful Unisoc T616 SoC, and a back camera with a 50MP sensor. Along with better audio experiences, the Moto G14 features twin stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos and a powerful 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 12 4G/5G series The eagerly anticipated Redmi 12 5G, which made its debut on August 1 in India, is simply a repackaged Redmi Note 12R from China. Numerous features are available, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5 Gen 2 processor, a large 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, and a robust glass back panel. It will debut at the same time as the Redmi 12 4G.

Infinix GT 10 Pro The Infinix GT 10 Pro, which draws inspiration from the Nothing Phone line, is scheduled to be on sale in India on 3 August. The phone offers a distinctive fusion of performance and aesthetics with its 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 8050 CPU.

Samsung Galaxy F34 The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is about to be released by Samsung in the Indian market. One of the most anticipated future smartphones in India for 2023, the device features a super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery.



Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is finally prepared for its impending release. This phone is anticipated to outperform its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, with better specs and Leica-tuned cameras. Tecno POVA 5 series The IT behemoth Tecno is getting ready to launch its Tecno POVA 5 series in India in August. With its striking back appearance and LED lighting, the Tecno POVA 5 Pro is a gadget that aficionados of smartphones anxiously anticipate.

Realme GT 5 The Realme GT 5 has been publicly teased by Realme, and its release has been creating a lot of anticipation. It may be on sale in August. It is said to be an exact replica of the Realme GT Neo 6 that was previously leaked. Several features, including a 6.74-inch 144Hz OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 engine, are anticipated to be included in the phone. In conclusion, the month of August 2023 is brimming with exciting releases, marking a promising time for technology enthusiasts and reinforcing the anticipation for the top smartphone launches this month.