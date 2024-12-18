Realme 14x launched in India: Check features, specifications, price and more

Realme has launched the 14x 5G in India, featuring an IP69 rating, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 6000mAh battery. Available in two variants, the phone boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD and runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

In India, Realme has released the eagerly anticipated Realme 14x smartphone. The phone has some of the first features in its class, such an IP69 water and dust resistance rating. In addition, the Realme 14x 5G has a 50MP triple back camera configuration, a 6000mAh battery, and other features.

Realme 14x launched in India: Display and design

Available in Jewel Red, Crystal Black, and Golden Glow, the Realme 14x 5G boasts a stylish and robust design, military-grade shock resistance, and IP69 water and dust protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset powers the phone. It has an ARM G57 MC2 GPU and an octa-core CPU (6nm technology) that can run at up to 2.4GHz. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and Dynamic RAM Expansion, which allows for up to 10GB of RAM. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with an 89.97% screen-to-body ratio, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 625 nits.
 

Realme 14x launched in India: Camera

The 50MP rear camera of the Realme 14x (f/1.8 aperture, 75.5° FOV) has features for portrait, night, and panorama shooting. 30 frames per second 1080p video recording is made possible via the front camera. The smartphone has a huge 6000mAh battery and a USB Type-C connection for 45W SuperVOOC rapid charging. A Super Linear Speaker, Hi-Res Audio certification, and dual-mic noise cancellation improve audio quality.

Realme 14x launched in India: Other features

The smartphone, which runs on Android 14's Realme UI 5.0, has several sensors, including a fingerprint scanner on the side. A charger, USB-C cable, protective case, SIM ejector, and fast guide are included with the Realme 14x, which weighs 197g and has a small profile of 7.94mm.

Realme 14x launched in India: Check prices

There are two versions of the Realme 14x 5G: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The most expensive 8GB model costs Rs 15,999, while the entry-level 6GB model costs Rs 14,999. The phone is currently for sale on Flipkart and Realme's official website. A few physical retail locations will also carry the phone.

Realme 14x launched in India: Check offers

Realme is giving customers who buy the Realme 14x 5G smartphone a one-hundred rupee discount. The promotion is valid for all colour choices and both 6GB and 8GB versions. The basic version will cost Rs 13,999, while the 8GB version will cost Rs 14,999, including the Rs 10,000 discount. Additionally, purchasers may receive free EMIs for up to six months, beginning at Rs 2,333. Furthermore, Realme is providing a complimentary 12-month extended warranty valued at Rs 1,049.

