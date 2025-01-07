OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G available now at an UNBEATABLE DISCOUNT on Flipkart | Check details

Flipkart is offering a significant discount on the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite smartphone. Learn more about this deal.

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite Smartphone

With the start of the new year and the Pongal festive season, many are eager to buy new phones. Several companies are launching new smartphones, and platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts.

Flipkart Offer

26% Discount Flipkart is offering a substantial discount on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, originally priced at ₹19,999, is now available for ₹14,710. An additional 5% cashback is available with Axis Bank credit cards.

Best Smartphone Offers

Key Features The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G boasts a 6.72-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. The display features P3 color gamut, 391 PPI pixel density, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC for smooth performance.

Smartphone Discounts

Camera Features The phone features a 108MP main camera with multi-autofocus and electronic image stabilization. It also includes a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a selfie camera. With 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 8GB virtual RAM support, and a microSD card slot for up to 1TB, it offers ample storage. A 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging ensures long-lasting usage. Available in Lime and Gray, this smartphone is ideal for budget-conscious users seeking rich features.

Latest Videos