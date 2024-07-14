OnePlus 12R: 5 reasons why this smartphone should your next pick

Here are some of the top five reasons why the OnePlus 12R is a great option for anyone looking for a smartphone under Rs 40,000 with all the specs you could ask for in a sleek yet powerful pocket device.

It's time to update your phone with the brand-new OnePlus 12R, the newest flagship from one of India's most popular smartphone manufacturers, when it goes on sale on Prime Day. With its amazing display, robust battery that can last well over a full day of ordinary usage, stylish design, and great camera, this high-performance smartphone has everything you need. The best part is that all of these features are reasonably priced and won't break the bank. Read on to know the top five reasons why the OnePlus 12R is a great option for anyone looking for a smartphone under Rs 40,000 with all the specs you could ask for in a sleek yet powerful pocket device.

1. Amazing display The screen of your smartphone serves as a window into the virtual environment that you interact with through it. Therefore, the display may transform your entire smartphone experience, whether you're using it for video calls with loved ones, viewing the newest series to hit OTT, or corresponding with friends and coworkers via chat and email. The 6.7-inch AMOLED ProXDR display on the OnePlus 12R has a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, resulting in fluid images and a captivating visual experience. This is ideal for surfing or for playing your favourite games or viewing the newest entertainment.

2. Faster processor As we multitask through the day, everything around us is reflected on our smartphones. A strong CPU that supports gaming applications and lets you use many apps at once is a necessary for any decent smartphone. Equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and up to 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 12R is an excellent choice. The smartphone performs really well when multitasking and using intensive apps, allowing you to take a break while it works in the background. With OxygenOS, which provides a smooth user experience with intelligent customisations and practical features, you can also take advantage of a clear and user-friendly UI.

3. Outstanding camera setup The smartphones from OnePlus function as pocket cameras, preserving all of life's priceless moments as we go about our daily lives. This means that for most smartphone purchasers, having a good camera is one of the most important things to have. With a triple-camera combination consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, the OnePlus 12R promises to capture amazing images of all your important occasions. What you get are gorgeous photos that catch every little detail and brilliant hue. With its sophisticated Nightscape mode, you can keep having fun even after it gets dark and still take crisp pictures in low light.

4. Extended-life battery The battery life of a decent smartphone is another crucial feature. Who wants a phone that would run out of juice in the middle of a crucial online chat or an intense game session, after all? The OnePlus 12R's robust 5,500 mAh battery will not let you down; it can power your work and pleasure for a whole day. Additionally, a 100W charger is included with this model, enabling you to swiftly charge the phone from empty to 100% in just 26 minutes.

5. Graceful Style Your smartphone should be fashionable and fit into your overall look! Ultimately, it's the one piece of clothing that travels with you everywhere and expresses who you are. With a premium glass and metal casing, a thin profile, and an elegant design, the OnePlus 12R is made to impress. This smartphone is the ideal option for millennials who value adaptability because it appears both strong and elegant at the same time.

Hence, the OnePlus 12R may be your first choice if you're trying to upgrade to a smartphone around Rs 40,000. The OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune, a new colour variant that will be on sale on Prime Day, is another thing that OnePlus is about to release. Along with the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune, customers may also get a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 for free.



