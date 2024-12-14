Motorola Edge 50 to OnePlus Nord 4: Top 5 best gaming phones under Rs 30,000

Looking for an affordable gaming phone? Discover the top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 in 2024 that offer incredible performance for BGMI, Genshin Impact, and more. Compare specs, features, and prices to find your perfect match.

Are you trying to find a gaming phone that won't break the bank? Significant improvements in smartphone technology have made it possible to have flagship-level performance without paying top dollar. With a stylish appearance and outstanding performance, a number of mid-range devices around Rs 30,000 were introduced in 2024, enabling gamers to enjoy top-tier gaming on a budget.These top smartphones around Rs 30,000 offer an amazing gaming experience if you enjoy games like BGMI, Genshin Impact, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Zenless Zone Zero, and more.

1. Poco F6 The Poco F6 is an obvious choice. This smartphone has a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. The phone has 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. For for Rs 24,999, you can purchase it from Flipkart, which features a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

2. OnePlus Nord 4 The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC powers it, and it has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. When using Extreme+ frame rate settings and Ultra HDR visuals, the smartphone manages BGMI with ease. With a 5500mAh non-removable battery, it has a starting price of Rs 29,999. A 6.74-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels (FHD+) is included on the phone. With a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera configuration for selfies, the OnePlus Nord 4 runs Android 14.

3. Realme GT 6T The Realme GT 6T is another phone that falls inside the Rs 30,000 pricing range. With its 6.78-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen that brightens in direct sunlight, the phone, which has the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, is a sight to see. The gadget has a dual back camera arrangement with a 50MP primary sensor and an average 8MP ultra-wide shooter. It is powered by Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14. The phone may easily survive a few hours thanks to Qualcomm's most recent 7 series processor. During sales, the Realme GT 6T costs about Rs 26,000.

4. Motorola Edge 50 The Motorola Edge 50 is unquestionably a good gaming phone that won't break the bank thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 engine. It has a 6.7-inch, 120Hz POLED screen that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. A 50MP triple camera array, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide snapper are all included on the back. A 5000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities powers this. This smartphone, which costs Rs 27,999 on Flipkart, features 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With this potent smartphone from the South Korean company, you may have a top-notch gaming experience on a moderate price. It boasts a 6.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen with the Exynos 2200 chipset. It has a 4,500mAh battery and a 50MP triple camera configuration with Galaxy AI capabilities. For less than Rs 30,000, interested shoppers may get this smartphone from Flipkart.

