iPhone 16 series to Google Pixel 9: 5 big smartphone launches awaited in second-half of 2024

The smartphone market has been quite busy globally, with several tech titans releasing new models. Since several major businesses will be releasing their flagship goods in the second half of 2024, it is anticipated that this will be a momentous time for many tech fans. Here is a look at some of the eagerly awaited smartphone debuts, since the majority of smartphone manufacturers will be concentrating on their regular schedule in the second half of 2024:





1. Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro By releasing the teaser for the August release of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Google has pulled off an unprecedented move. In fact, there is a suggestion that the Pixel 9 series will be presented during a launch event on August 13. The most recent Pixel models are anticipated to sport a completely flat screen rather than the current edge-to-edge visor aesthetic, better cameras, and enhanced performance, according to the leaked photos. It is also expected that a Tensor G4 CPU would power the smartphone.

2. iPhone 16 series The Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are anticipated to be released this year, marking another significant launch. We expect the iPhones to run the most recent iOS 18 version, which has built-in AI technologies, and to get both hardware and software updates. Among the standout features of this new series is Apple Intelligence, which combines private cloud and on-device AI technology in the Pro variants. It is anticipated that they will be introduced during Apple's September presentation.





3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 On July 10, Samsung would release the Z Flip and Z Fold late models. It is anticipated that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 will be more robust, lighter, and thinner. To keep its position in the foldable smartphone market, the business has concentrated on creating devices that employ cutting-edge technologies. It is also anticipated that the devices would be powered by Galaxy AI and OneUI 6.1.

4. Motorola Razr and Razr Plus With the Razr and Razr Plus, Motorola is ready to take on Samsung in the flip phone market. The flip phones are expected to be unveiled globally in the coming months, having just made their debut in China. 5. Nothing Phone 3 The second half of 2024 will see the release of the Nothing Phone (3), which is expected to come with a number of exciting features. It is expected to include AI capabilities and be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series CPU. It is a flagship phone that is similar to the Phone (2) in that it has a high-end design and top-notch technology. The Nothing Phone (3) is anticipated to be the company's greatest camera configuration to yet, with a triple camera system that includes specialised ultra-wide angle and telephoto lenses. It also promises to perform very well in terms of photography.

