iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price – Which is better deal this Republic Day sale?

The iPhone 16's price has dropped during the Republic Day Sale, making it comparable to the OnePlus 13. This comparison examines the features of both phones, including the iPhone 16's A18 chipset and the OnePlus 13's larger battery and faster charging, to help consumers decide which phone is right for them.

Apple debuted the iPhone 16 series in September of last year, but the flagship device is now receiving a significant reduction during the Republic Day Sale, bringing it up to speed with the OnePlus 13, which debuted with a base model priced at Rs 69,999. Here is a thorough comparison of the two flagship phones, which are priced similarly.

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 price cut During the Republic Day Sale, the 128GB model of the iPhone 16 costs Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. Notably, the phone, which debuted in September at Rs 79,900, is now the least expensive iPhone to integrate iOS 18's new AI features, known as Apple Intelligence. Additionally, the OnePlus 13's 12GB RAM/256GB storage option starts at Rs 69,999.

About iPhone 16 series: The new A18 chipset and a significant CPU increase were added to the iPhone 16. The most recent chipset has a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, and it is based on 3nm technology. In addition to being more power efficient, Apple claims that the iPhone 16 models feature a 30% faster CPU and a 40% quicker GPU than its predecessor.



The Action Button, which was formerly exclusive to the Pro series, is also included on the iPhone 16. With a single push of the new button, users may access a multitude of capabilities, such as the camera, flashlight, voice memos, translator, magnifier, and more. All four iPhone 16 versions also come with a new "Camera Control," which is Apple's method of including a touch-sensitive button that can be used to zoom in and out of images, shoot pictures and movies, and change other parameters like exposure and depth of field.



About OnePlus 13: The 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO 4.1 AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 13 has a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). The OnePlus 13 has a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top, departing from the curved display of its predecessor. The enormous 6,000mAh battery of the OnePlus 13 supports both 50W wireless charging and 100W cable fast charging. In addition to a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger for iPhone-style MagSafe charging, OnePlus is releasing new magnetic covers for the OnePlus 13.

iPhone 16 or OnePlus 13: Which one should you buy? A bigger 6,000mAh battery, quicker 100W charging, a better display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, and a telephoto lens are just a few of the numerous benefits that the OnePlus 13 has over the iPhone. But the iPhone 16 runs iOS 18, has a comparably capable CPU, supports Apple's AI capabilities, and has extended software support. The decision is straightforward: the iPhone 16 is the sole alternative available to Apple enthusiasts in this price range. But OnePlus is the clear pick in this price range if you can put up with the Android environment, a little bloatware, and a little less software support.



