    iPhone 16 alternatives: Check out top smartphones to consider

    The iPhone 16 is finally here, but it's not the only option. Explore compelling alternatives like the Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, and Vivo X100, each offering unique features and competitive pricing.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    The Apple iPhone 16 series, with a starting price of Rs 79,900, has made its debut in India. The A18 Bionic engine, additional colour options, a quicker design, and a 120Hz ProMotion display for better graphics are all aspects of the Apple iPhone 16. It has better night mode and AI-driven photography capabilities, among other upgraded camera features. Apple Intelligence elements will soon be added to the series as well. The new iPhones will be available for pre-order starting September 12 at 5.30 pm IST and will go on sale in India on September 20.

    Here are a few alternatives that you can consider buying instead of iPhone 16.

    1. Google Pixel 9 (Rs 79,999)

    The Google Pixel 9 comes equipped with the latest Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of upgraded RAM.  Even in direct sunshine, the 6.3-inch Actua display's brightness can exceed 2,700 nits, making it more vivid than before. The camera has two lenses: a new 48MP ultrawide camera with macro focus for in-depth close-ups and a 50MP primary lens for photography.

    Auto-focus is now available on the front camera for better selfies. With Magic Editor's AI-powered editing capabilities, users can effortlessly modify backgrounds, move objects, and enlarge photos while performing intricate adjustments. With the Pixel 9, the firm claims an expanded, quickly charged, all-day battery.

    2. Samsung Galaxy S24 (Rs 62,999)

    The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports Vision Booster and has a customisable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. In the Indian version, it has an Exynos 2400 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera make up the triple back camera system. It has a 12-megapixel selfie sensor on the front.

    In addition, the Galaxy S24 has Wireless PowerShare capability, a 4,000mAh battery with compatibility for both 15W wireless and 25W cable charging, and an IP68 grade for dust and water resistance.

    3. OnePlus 12 (Rs 64,999)

    The 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen on the OnePlus 12 has an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, it supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, ProXDR, 10Bit colour depth, and Dolby Vision. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the smartphone. It has 512GB of internal storage in addition to up to 16GB of RAM.

    The OnePlus 12's Hasselblad cameras consist of a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main lens. Its 32MP front-facing camera is great for taking selfies. The 5,400 mAh battery of the OnePlus 12 5G allows for 100W SuperVOOC charging.

     

    4. Vivo X100 (Rs 63,999)

    The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC powers the Vivo X100, which is IP68-rated for protection to dust and water. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 10-bit colour. It provides up to 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 120W rapid charging capability and a 5,000mAh battery.

