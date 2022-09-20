Flipkart sale 2022: iPhone 13 to Nothing Phone (1); 5 smartphones you can buy this festive season

From Apple iPhone 13 to Pixel 6a to Nothing Phone 1, there are a lot of phones to look out for ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Here we will take a quick look at some of the best smartphones you can buy during the sale.



Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin this Friday (September 23) and the e-commerce platform will be offering massive discounts on ‘most-selling’ smartphones including Apple iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G and others. If you are planning to buy electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others, this may be the right time to get it. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022, to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale.

Nothing Phone (1) The Snapdragon 778G-powered Nothing Phone 1, which debuted in July of this year, has a 6.55-inch 120Hz HDR10+ OLED screen. It comes in three different configurations and has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone would apparently be sold for a reduced price of Rs 28,999 and run on Nothing OS, which is based on Android 12. Though it is still unknown at this time if Flipkart will provide any more discounts, bear in mind that the deal may include card-based discounts. Also Read | iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

iPhone 13 In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale of 2022, the Apple iPhone 13 will cost less than Rs 50,000. Premium Apple iPhone models may now be purchased for much less thanks to a partnership between Flipkart, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale in 2022. This implies that customers who use an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit or debit card during the yearly sale will receive a 10% immediate discount. In addition to this, Flipkart is giving Rs 17,000 discount on your old smartphone. Combining all of the discounts offered during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in 2022 would bring you an Apple iPhone 13 for less than Rs 35,000. Also Read | iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

Google Pixel 6a The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart will also include a lower pricing for Google's most recent gadget, the Pixel 6a. The gadget, which has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, is driven by a Tensor processor created exclusively by Google. It boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, runs on Android 12 out of the box and can be upgraded to Android 13, and is powered by a 4,410mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Flipkart will sell the Pixel 6a for Rs 30,199, which is a significant drop from its original price of Rs 43,999. And you can get the phone for Rs 27,669 if you have an ICICI or Axis bank credit card.

Motorola Edge 30 The Motorola Edge 30 was introduced in April of this year and comes with a 6.5-inch 144Hz HDR 10+ AMOLED screen with the Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor. It comes pre-installed with Android 12 and provides up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is now offered at a reduced price of Rs 24,999 and boasts a 4,020mAh battery that enables 33W fast charging. Credit card holders from Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are entitled to a 10% discount, bringing the cost down to Rs 22,749 instead.

​Apple iPhone 11