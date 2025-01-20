iOS 19 coming soon? Know expected features, compatible Apple phones and more

iOS 19 is rumored to bring exciting new features like a redesigned Camera app, AI-powered Siri enhancements, and a translucent menu interface. Compatibility is expected to span from iPhone 11 to the upcoming iPhone 17 series, with Apple Intelligence features reserved for iPhone 15 Pro and later.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

For iPhones that are compatible, iOS 19 is anticipated to provide a number of Apple Intelligence capabilities after iOS 18.2. A redesigned Camera app, an AI-powered Siri, and other improvements are reportedly part of the iOS 19 upgrade. All of these reported add-ons will be verified, though, and the tech giant may reveal the next-generation version at WWDC 2025.

According to the rumors, Apple would be introducing the features progressively with the next iOS 19 release until then. Here is all the information we currently have about iOS 19's features, supported devices, and other details.

article_image2

What to expect from iOS 19?

A new translucent menu interface, currently seen in visionOS, is reportedly coming to iOS 19. According to reports, the business intends to remove any screen distractions in order to deliver a viewfinder that is more engaging and clear. Along with simpler access to options like resolution and frame rate modifications, it could also provide spatial video recording.

Siri, the speech assistant, is also anticipated to receive a more sophisticated update with iOS 19. The upgrades indicate that Siri will be better equipped to manage intricate questions and offer tailored answers. Nonetheless, iOS 19.4 is anticipated to be the release date for the upgrade.

article_image3

List of phones compatible with iOS 19

The following iPhone models are expected to support iOS 19, according to reports. Note that the iPhone 15 Pro and subsequent versions will have access to Apple Intelligence capabilities.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14
iPhone 13, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 tiny
iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11
XS, XS Max, XR, and SE phones (second generation or later)

When will iOS 19 be released?

As previously stated, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 19 at the WWDC event in June 2025. The rollout may begin in September, with the release of the iPhone 17 series.

