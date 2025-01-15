Flipkart sale 2025: Best 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 3000 you can’t miss

Grab the best deals on smartwatches under Rs 3,000 at Flipkart's Monumental Sale. Discover top brands like Noise, Fastrack, and more with features like AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, and health monitoring. Shop now!

The much-anticipated Monumental Sale 2025 has begun at Flipkart and will continue from January 14 to January 19 as India gets ready to celebrate Republic Day. Exciting savings are available on a variety of devices during the sale. The greatest offers on low-cost smartwatches under Rs 3,000 from popular manufacturers like Noise, Fastrack, and others are highlighted in this post.

1. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro is now available on Flipkart for Rs 1799. The wristwatch has a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED curved display with 410 x 502 pixel resolution and Always On Display capabilities. In addition to offering rapid reply choices for Android devices, it enables SingleSync Bluetooth calling, enabling users to keep up to 100 favorite contacts on Android devices and 50 on iOS. With NitroFast Charging, a 10-minute charge may extend battery life by up to one day, for a maximum 7-day battery longevity. More than 200 watch faces, 110 sports modes, built-in games, an AI voice assistant, and weather updates are all included in the gadget. In addition to its touchscreen capabilities, it has outdoor and fitness features and a call function.

2. Redmi Watch 3 The price of the Redmi Watch 3 is Rs 1899. The smartwatch has a 4.6 cm (1.83-inch) display with a maximum brightness of 450 nits. With the help of the Mi Fitness app, users may set up the SOS feature, which enables them to summon an emergency contact by pushing the side button three times. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3 (BLE) for improved connectivity and calling capabilities. More than 200 customisable watch faces are available for the gadget, including the ability to incorporate personalized pictures. Heart rate, SpO2, stress levels, sleep patterns, and menstrual cycles are all tracked around-the-clock with health monitoring capabilities, and alerts are sent straight to the wristwatch. It features a call function, supports outdoor and fitness functions, and has a 12-day battery life.

3. Boult CrownR Pro The Boult CrownR Pro is now available for Rs 1999. With a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a maximum brightness of 600 nits, the smartwatch's 1.43-inch AMOLED HD screen supports Always On Display. SpO2 blood oxygen saturation tracking, round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, and female menstrual cycle tracking are examples of health monitoring features.



This gadget has more than 150 customizable cloud-based watch faces, 120+ sports modes, SMS and social app notifications, and reminders for hydration and sedentary behavior. A "Find My Phone" feature, an AI voice assistant, and weather updates are further features. It is intended for outdoor and exercise purposes and has a touchscreen.

4. Noise Vision 3 Instead of Rs 7999, the Noise Vision 3 is now available for Rs 2199. This wristwatch features a slim bezel and a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixel resolution. It has a rectangular dial and is contained in a metallic construction. It is made for both men and women and has a black silicone strap. The gadget has touchscreen capabilities and works with both iOS and Android operating systems.



It has sensors including an accelerometer, SpO2 tracker, and heart rate monitor, and it is water-resistant. The wristwatch has a 10-meter operational range, a rechargeable battery, Bluetooth connection, and a 7-day battery life. Along with date, time, and alarm display, fitness capabilities include heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and calorie counting.

5. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro Nothing Watch Pro's CMF is available at Rs 2499. The 1.96-inch AMOLED screen on this wristwatch is quite huge and has a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It has a 5-satellite positioning system for better location monitoring and enables Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction.



Along with health monitoring capabilities like heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking, it has 110 sports modes. Fitness and outdoor activities, health and medical monitoring, alerts, safety and security features, and watchphone capabilities are all supported by its 13-day battery life. In addition, the wristwatch has a touchscreen, a call feature, and a 10-day battery life.

