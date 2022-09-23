Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart sale 2022: Moto G52 to Samsung Galaxy F23; 5 budget-friendly smartphones you can buy

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    If you have been looking for some of the best phones within your budget, then now is the right time to buy any one of them, considering Flipkart is offering big discounts.  Here’s a list of the best budget-friendly phone deals that are available in India. The list includes Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Samsung Galaxy F23 and more.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live. Given that Flipkart is now giving significant discounts, now is the ideal time to purchase any of the affordable phones you have been looking at. Remember that the discounts are dependent on bank cards, prepaid orders, and a number of phones also qualify for a flat discount. Here’s a list of the budget-friendly phone deals that are available in India. The list includes Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Samsung Galaxy F23 and more.

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

    The starting pricing for the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on Flipkart is Rs 24,999. However, you can purchase it during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for an effective price of Rs 19,999. Additionally, there is a 10% (Rs 1,500) discount on credit cards from ICICI and Axis banks. Additionally, prepaid orders will be discounted by Rs 3,500 for customers. Both discounts reduce the cost to Rs 19,999.

    Moto G52

    The Moto G52 is currently being offered on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 12,999 after also receiving a significant discount. Those who have credit cards from ICICI bank or Axis bank can get this Motorola phone at an actual cost of Rs 11,699.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

    During Flipkart Big Billion days, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999. However, it is available for buy for a reasonable Rs 14,999. On ICICI/Axis bank cards and Rs. 1,500 prepaid orders, there is a discount of Rs. 1,500.

    Realme 9 Pro+

    Instead of paying Rs 24,999, the Realme 9 Pro+ is now available for Rs 22,999. Customers therefore receive a Rs 2,000 rebate. One may get the Realme 9 Pro+ for Rs 18,499 after the 10% (Rs 1,500) off credit cards from ICICI and Axis bank and the Rs 3,000 off prepaid offer. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at this amount.

    Samsung Galaxy F23

    During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy F23 with 4GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 12,499. However, it may be purchased for a true cost of Rs 10,999. The ICICI bank and Axis bank credit cards provide a 10% immediate discount (Rs 1,500).

