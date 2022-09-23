Flipkart sale 2022: Moto G52 to Samsung Galaxy F23; 5 budget-friendly smartphones you can buy

If you have been looking for some of the best phones within your budget, then now is the right time to buy any one of them, considering Flipkart is offering big discounts. Here’s a list of the best budget-friendly phone deals that are available in India. The list includes Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Samsung Galaxy F23 and more.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge The starting pricing for the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on Flipkart is Rs 24,999. However, you can purchase it during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for an effective price of Rs 19,999. Additionally, there is a 10% (Rs 1,500) discount on credit cards from ICICI and Axis banks. Additionally, prepaid orders will be discounted by Rs 3,500 for customers. Both discounts reduce the cost to Rs 19,999.

Moto G52 The Moto G52 is currently being offered on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 12,999 after also receiving a significant discount. Those who have credit cards from ICICI bank or Axis bank can get this Motorola phone at an actual cost of Rs 11,699.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max During Flipkart Big Billion days, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999. However, it is available for buy for a reasonable Rs 14,999. On ICICI/Axis bank cards and Rs. 1,500 prepaid orders, there is a discount of Rs. 1,500.