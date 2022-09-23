Amazon sale: iPhone 12 to OnePlus 10 Pro; top 5 deals on phones you can't miss

For those looking to buy a new smartphone, Amazon has few top deals and discounts on smartphones from various brands. All major brands are offering discounts, and SBI card members may take advantage of exclusive offers.

It's time for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The e-commerce behemoth is hosting its yearly sale for both Prime and non-Prime customers on both its app and website. Users of Amazon may receive a variety of discounts and advantages on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, and other accessories. All major brands are offering discounts, and SBI card members may take advantage of exclusive offers. Users of SBI Bank cards at Amazon will receive a 10% immediate discount and a 10% cashback on their purchase. Exchange offers come with savings, and purchasers can even choose the no-cost EMI payment option. With Amazon Pay UPI and the Buy now, pay later option, Amazon is also offering quick payments and refunds.

iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 64GB version is available on Amazon for Rs 42,999 this week as part of the Great Indian Festival Sale. This is a 29% savings off the item's original list price of Rs 70,900. Customers would earn an extra immediate discount of up to Rs 3,000 when using their SBI Bank credit or debit card. This would further reduce the cost to just Rs 39,999. The cost of the iPhone 12 128GB model has dropped from Rs 70,900 to Rs 49,999 sans the SBI card promotion. Also Read | Flipkart sale 2022: iPhone 13 to Nothing Phone (1); 5 smartphones you can buy this festive season

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G The price of this phone has been reduced by 7%, from Rs. 71,999 to Rs. 66,999. The price is now reduced to Rs 62,249 with an extra Rs 4750 discount using an SBI card. The smartphone has a stunning display, powerful speakers, and clear, optimised software. Both the performance and battery life are excellent. Added 5G bands are supported by the 10 Pro (9 versus 2 in the 9 Pro). Also Read | Flipkart sale 2022: Special offers on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62, others

Realme Narzo 50A Prime During the sale, the smartphone is offered with a Rs 5000 discount and is priced at Rs 8,499. On other days, the smartphone is available for Rs 13,499. Realme Narzo 50A Prime, a low-cost smartphone, with a 6.6 FHD+ display and a 50MP triple camera setup. A 5000mAh battery with 18w rapid charge capability powers the phone. The Unisoc T612 chipset powers the smartphone. Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is live now for Plus its users