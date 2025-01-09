Apple to launch iPhone SE 4 soon: Check expected features, price and other details

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in 2025 with significant upgrades, including AI capabilities, USB Type-C charging, and a design similar to the iPhone 14. The new model is rumored to be priced around Rs 50,000 in India, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious Apple fans.

iPhone SE 4

After a lengthy wait since the previous SE model was released in 2022, Apple's highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is finally slated to enter the market. Although supply chain problems were seen to have delayed its debut, a revised version with exciting advancements is anticipated in 2025. According to reports, the low-cost iPhone from the premium range would include AI capabilities, USB Type-C charging, and many other features.

iPhone SE 4

Tech expert Mark Gurman recently revealed the launch via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Gurman predicts that the iPhone SE 4 will go on sale in April of this year. This timeframe coincides with Apple's custom of releasing SE models in March or April. Fans may have to wait a bit longer, according to the latest specifications, despite earlier rumors that it will premiere in January.

Apple may rename the next SE 4 as the iPhone 16e, according to rumors and leaks. Going forward, it seems the business intends to match the low-cost iPhone SE with its flagship series. It is also expected that the new model would have major improvements over its predecessors.

Apple is expected to make significant design changes with the iPhone SE 4. Unlike the SE 3, which had an iPhone 8-like design, the SE 4 may take after the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, a notch, and Face ID. This would be a major upgrade over the SE 3’s smaller 4.7-inch LCD screen with Touch ID.