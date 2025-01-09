Apple to launch iPhone SE 4 soon: Check expected features, price and other details

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in 2025 with significant upgrades, including AI capabilities, USB Type-C charging, and a design similar to the iPhone 14. The new model is rumored to be priced around Rs 50,000 in India, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious Apple fans.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

iPhone SE 4

After a lengthy wait since the previous SE model was released in 2022, Apple's highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is finally slated to enter the market. Although supply chain problems were seen to have delayed its debut, a revised version with exciting advancements is anticipated in 2025. According to reports, the low-cost iPhone from the premium range would include AI capabilities, USB Type-C charging, and many other features.

 

article_image2

iPhone SE 4

Tech expert Mark Gurman recently revealed the launch via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Gurman predicts that the iPhone SE 4 will go on sale in April of this year. This timeframe coincides with Apple's custom of releasing SE models in March or April. Fans may have to wait a bit longer, according to the latest specifications, despite earlier rumors that it will premiere in January.

Apple may rename the next SE 4 as the iPhone 16e, according to rumors and leaks. Going forward, it seems the business intends to match the low-cost iPhone SE with its flagship series. It is also expected that the new model would have major improvements over its predecessors.

Apple is expected to make significant design changes with the iPhone SE 4. Unlike the SE 3, which had an iPhone 8-like design, the SE 4 may take after the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, a notch, and Face ID. This would be a major upgrade over the SE 3’s smaller 4.7-inch LCD screen with Touch ID.

article_image3

iPhone SE 4

It might not seem like much based on the iPhone SE 4's rumored features, which include a contemporary design with Face ID support. With all taxes included, the base 128GB model of the iPhone SE 4 might cost about Rs 50,000 in India, which would attract many customers. With an estimated price of USD 500 (about Rs 42,000), the iPhone SE 4 is a cost-effective choice for fans of Apple's newest range.

