Apple Intelligence arriving in India in April, Apple likely to open 4 more physical stores

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the launch of Apple Intelligence in India starting April. This marks a significant expansion of Apple's AI capabilities in the country, including features like Writing products, Smart Reply, and ChatGPT integration, and reflects India's growing importance as a key market for Apple.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has stated that the company's AI-powered suite, Apple Intelligence, will finally arrive in India later this year, beginning in April. Regarding Apple's AI capabilities on its devices in the nation, which were previously restricted to a few functions like the Clean Up tool, this is a significant step. Cook disclosed on Apple's most recent earnings call that the rollout will support more languages, such as "localised English to Singapore and India." This implies that AI-powered products like Writing products, Smart Reply, and ChatGPT integration would soon be available to Indian users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Cook also emphasized Apple's increasing attention to India, which has emerged as a crucial market for the tech behemoth with its headquarters in Cupertino. He said that during the December quarter, the company's iPhone sales hit a record in the nation, making the device "the top-selling model in India for the quarter." India is crucial to Apple's expansion since it is "the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest for PCs and tablets." Apple has stated plans to establish "four new stores there," expanding its current retail footprint in an effort to bolster its position even further.

Cook said, "We have great results in a number of emerging markets, and as you know from past calls, particularly keen on India," in answer to a question about solid growth in emerging regions. "We are expanding our shop openings in India, where we established a December quarter record during the quarter. We have announced that we would be launching four additional stores there. There is a huge market, and we have a very small share in these markets, so I think there is a lot of upside there, and that's just one of the emerging markets," he added. The iPhone was the best-selling model in India for the quarter. It is also the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the third-largest for PCs and tablets.

For those who do not know, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series devices are compatible with Apple Intelligence. As previously stated, Indian consumers are now unable to access the company's AI services. However, you must switch your default regional setting to one of the languages that support Apple Intelligence if you want to continue using the AI capabilities on your eligible iPhones.

