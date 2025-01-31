Apple Intelligence arriving in India in April, Apple likely to open 4 more physical stores

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the launch of Apple Intelligence in India starting April. This marks a significant expansion of Apple's AI capabilities in the country, including features like Writing products, Smart Reply, and ChatGPT integration, and reflects India's growing importance as a key market for Apple.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has stated that the company's AI-powered suite, Apple Intelligence, will finally arrive in India later this year, beginning in April. Regarding Apple's AI capabilities on its devices in the nation, which were previously restricted to a few functions like the Clean Up tool, this is a significant step.

Cook disclosed on Apple's most recent earnings call that the rollout will support more languages, such as "localised English to Singapore and India." This implies that AI-powered products like Writing products, Smart Reply, and ChatGPT integration would soon be available to Indian users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

budget 2025
article_image2

Apple logo

Cook also emphasized Apple's increasing attention to India, which has emerged as a crucial market for the tech behemoth with its headquarters in Cupertino. He said that during the December quarter, the company's iPhone sales hit a record in the nation, making the device "the top-selling model in India for the quarter."

India is crucial to Apple's expansion since it is "the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest for PCs and tablets." Apple has stated plans to establish "four new stores there," expanding its current retail footprint in an effort to bolster its position even further.

article_image3

Cook said, "We have great results in a number of emerging markets, and as you know from past calls, particularly keen on India," in answer to a question about solid growth in emerging regions.

"We are expanding our shop openings in India, where we established a December quarter record during the quarter. We have announced that we would be launching four additional stores there. There is a huge market, and we have a very small share in these markets, so I think there is a lot of upside there, and that's just one of the emerging markets," he added.

The iPhone was the best-selling model in India for the quarter. It is also the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the third-largest for PCs and tablets.

article_image4

Apple Intelligence

For those who do not know, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series devices are compatible with Apple Intelligence. As previously stated, Indian consumers are now unable to access the company's AI services. However, you must switch your default regional setting to one of the languages that support Apple Intelligence if you want to continue using the AI capabilities on your eligible iPhones.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a: LEAKED photos reveal colours, larger battery and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a: LEAKED photos reveal colours, larger battery and more

iPhone SE 4 leaks single camera setup notch design and more check videos and photos gcw

iPhone SE 4 LEAKS: Single camera setup, notch design and more | Check videos and photos

Nothing to launch Phone 3a series on March 4; Official teaser OUT! (WATCH) gcw

Nothing to launch Phone 3a series on March 4; Official teaser OUT! (WATCH)

Nothing teases new phone launch in March; Will it be Phone 3 or Phone 3a? (WATCH) gcw

Nothing teases new phone launch in March; Will it be Phone 3 or Phone 3a? (WATCH)

Apple Watch band linked to cancer-causing material? Here's what Apple said gcw

Apple Watch band linked to cancer-causing material? Here's what Apple said

Recent Stories

Best CNG cars under Rs 9 lakh you can buy in 2025 gcw

Best CNG cars under Rs 9 lakh you can buy in 2025

Davangere medical store owner arrested for allegedly raping, filming schoolgirl in Channagiri vkp

Davangere medical store owner arrested for allegedly raping, filming schoolgirl in Channagiri

Kia Syros to launch on February 1: Check expected specs, features and more gcw

Kia Syros to launch on February 1: Check expected specs, features and more

'Remarks insult poor, tribals': PM Modi slams Sonia Gandhi's 'President got tired' remark (WATCH) shk

'Remarks insult poor, tribals': PM Modi slams Sonia Gandhi's 'President poor thing' remark (WATCH)

West Bengal government makes bank loans more accessible for civic volunteers AJR

West Bengal government makes bank loans more accessible for civic volunteers

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon