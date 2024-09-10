Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's health revolution: Introducing the first Watch with sleep apnea detection

    Apple is shifting its focus from just performance to health and well-being, integrating its products into daily life for a healthier lifestyle. The new Apple Watch Series 10 showcases this evolution, transforming from a fitness tracker to a powerful health monitor that can even detect sleep apnea.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    What are your expectations for Apple products? Whether it's a PC, iPad, or smartphone, the majority of customers expect Apple products to provide a powerful performance together with a luxury experience. Nevertheless, it appears that Apple is concentrating on more than just performance and power. The firm wants to improve people' health and well-being by integrating its products into their daily lives. A significant step towards achieving this aim has been taken recently with the introduction of hearing aids and sleep apnoea detection.

    The new Apple Watch Series 10 was introduced by Apple. Although we were delighted by the capabilities of the new Series 10, they also brought to light Apple's 10-year odyssey in developing the smartwatch, which started out as a basic fitness tracker and evolved into a powerful health monitoring device that fits securely on the wrist.

    Recall that the watch is a sleek wristwatch-style gadget that enables users to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) whenever and whenever they want. The ECG app employs an electrical heart sensor to identify abnormal heart rhythms, giving users insights into their heart health and promoting proactive healthcare decisions. The watch and iPhone sync together.

    In addition, the Apple Watch provides blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, menstrual cycle tracking, and emergency services that link you to assistance in the event of a serious auto accident or hard fall.

    You can support yourself in getting better sleep by setting sleep goals, making a regimen, and tracking your sleep over time with the dedicated Sleep app. Additionally, the Apple Watch will soon shield your ears from noise pollution thanks to the impending Loud Sound Reduction function, demonstrating how Apple is always adding new health-related products to its lineup.

    Apple is now going one step further and offering notifications for sleep apnoea.

    Breathing repeatedly pauses as you sleep, a disorder known as sleep apnoea. As lifestyle issues rise, sleep apnoea is also developing into a potentially dangerous medical emergency. Almost a billion individuals worldwide suffer with this illness, and many of them are not even aware of it.

    Additionally, if left untreated for an extended length of time, it might impair metabolism and potentially result in cardiovascular issues. The Apple Watch now has sleep apnoea detection to assist users in getting a good night's sleep and determine whether they have the condition.

    An accelerometer included inside the watch will be used to identify minute wrist movements linked to breathing irregularities, a crucial sign of sleep apnoea. Users will be able to monitor these disruptions over time in the Health app thanks to the use of a brand-new measure called Breathing Disturbances.

    The Apple Watch will alert you if your data indicates that you may have sleep apnoea. It will also provide you with a detailed report and educational materials to help you make the right decisions.

    Although the function appears to be a standard health tool that monitors your sleep, it should be noted that around 936 million persons worldwide are estimated to have mild to severe obstructive sleep apnoea, according to data from the National Council on Ageing (NCOA).

    Furthermore, although individuals frequently take health issues like insomnia for granted, this new function is going to be revolutionary.

