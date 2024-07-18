Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon prime day sale 2024: OnePlus Nord 4 to iQOO Neo 9 Pro, smartphones under Rs 40,000 to check out

    Amazon has announced that the Amazon Prime Day 2024 day sale will be live for Prime members in India from July 20 to July 21. If you intend to purchase a smartphone in the specified price range, you should monitor the offers on a select devices on Amazon during the specified offer period.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Amazon has announced that the Amazon Prime Day 2024 day sale will be live for Prime members in India from July 20 to July 21. The business touted fantastic bargains on smartphones across categories even before the Prime Day event. Sub-Rs 40,000 is one of the most popular pricing ranges.

    article_image2

    1. OnePlus 12R

    The flagship killer with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which was just released in Sunset Dune, will be available at significant savings. Customers who use their ICICI Bank OneCard credit card and make EMI payments can receive a discount of Rs 3,000 on the new shade. Along with the purchase, you can also get the OnePlus Buds 3 for free.

    article_image3

    oneplus nord 4

    2. OnePlus Nord 4

    The smartphone, which is scheduled for release in India on July 16, will come with four years of software upgrades and a metallic look. It could have a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU and a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 100W. According to reports, the phone may cost between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000.
     

    article_image4

    3. iQOO Neo 9 Pro

    For gamers and performance aficionados, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance-focused smartphone might be a terrific offer. During the Prime Day sale, customers may anticipate exchange and bank discounts in addition to the bargain. When it comes to content, the phone goes up to Rs 38,999 at the time of filing from Rs 34,999 (8GB + 128GB) on Amazon.

    article_image5

    4. Realme GT 6T

    The smartphone is one of the newest models in Realme's GT portfolio, with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged to 120W. The device's base version (8GB + 128GB) starts at Rs 30,999 at the time of filing, while the top-tier trim (12GB + 512GB) costs Rs 39,999. During the event, you may purchase the new Miracle Purple and receive a bank discount of Rs 4,000 off the item.

    article_image6

    5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+

    In the sub-Rs 30,000-35,000 price bracket, the high-end gadget with a curved AMOLED screen and IP68 protection might also be a very good deal. Right now, the Mediatek 7200 Ultra-powered phone can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 30,999.

