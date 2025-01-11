Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and more

Get ready for huge savings! Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale features discounts on top smartphones like the iQOO 13, OnePlus Nord 4, iPhone 15, and more.  Sale starts January 13 for regular users and January 12 for Prime members. Learn more!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

The Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon has been revealed. It is scheduled to launch on January 13 and will be available one day earlier to Amazon Prime members. Amazon has verified some of the smartphone bargains but has not yet said how long this sale event will go. Amazon promises to provide significant savings on a number of well-liked phones, ranging from high-end models like the iQOO 13 to well-known mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord 4. These are the specifics.

The names of the smartphones that will be offered with the largest discounts during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale have been verified, however the company has not yet disclosed the prices of all the cellphones. These include the Redmi A4, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, OnePlus 13 Neo, OnePlus 13, iPhone 15, iQOO Z9s, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus 13R, and more.

article_image2

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

Since the OnePlus 13 has been arrived in India and the brand has announced that the launch deals would be accessible through all authorized platforms, we are aware of the potential bargain even though Amazon has not yet disclosed the sale offer.

Customers who purchase a OnePlus 13 will receive a bank card discount of Rs 5,000, while those who purchase a OnePlus 13R will be eligible for a bank discount of Rs 3,000. Whether Amazon will present the same deals that OnePlus mentioned at the launch event is still up in the air. Recall that the 13R was introduced for Rs 42,999, whereas the OnePlus 13 was first released at Rs 69,999.

article_image3

According to one of the Amazon teases, the iPhone 15 would probably cost less than Rs 60,000. The fact that the identical smartphone is now priced at Rs 60,499 on Amazon further supports the prediction that the final pricing would be less than Rs 60,000. Although it is presently uncertain if the iPhone 16 series will also be discounted, those who wish to get the newest iPhone models at a reduced cost could take advantage of Vijay Sales' substantial discounts.

The regular edition of the iPhone 16, with 128GB of storage, costs Rs 73,490. This storage variant's initial launch price was Rs 79,900. Thus, a flat discount of Rs 6,410 is being given to you.

