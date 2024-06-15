Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi bags brace as Argentina thump Guatemala 4-1 in a friendly match

    Argentina concluded their Copa America preparations with a dominant 4-1 victory over Guatemala. Led by Lionel Messi's brace and a strong performance from Lautaro Martínez, the world champions showcased their attacking prowess ahead of their Group A opener against Canada.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Argentina wrapped up their preparation for the upcoming Copa America tournament with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Guatemala. The friendly match served as a final tune-up for Lionel Scaloni's squad ahead of the competition, showcasing their formidable attacking ability.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Early Setback for Argentina
    The match got off to a rocky start for the world champions. Just minutes in, Lisandro Martínez inadvertently put the ball into his own net following a deflected free-kick, giving Guatemala an unexpected early lead. Despite the setback, the hosts remained composed, relying on their star-studded lineup to turn the tide.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Messi's Quick Response
    It took Lionel Messi just eight minutes to restore parity. The Argentine captain, known for his knack for crucial goals, slotted home to level the score, bringing relief to the home crowd. Messi's equalizer set the tone for the rest of the match, as Argentina began to assert their dominance.

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Second Half Domination
    Argentina continued their strong performance into the second half. Lautaro Martínez doubled his tally just past the hour mark, effectively sealing the victory for La Selección. His second goal showcased his clinical finishing ability and further highlighted Argentina's attacking depth.

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Lautaro Martínez Penalty Puts Argentina Ahead
    Minutes before the half-time break, Argentina found themselves in front. A penalty awarded for a foul in the box saw Lautaro Martínez step up to the spot. The striker made no mistake, converting the penalty to complete the turnaround and give Argentina a 2-1 lead heading into the interval.

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Messi's Late Brilliance
    Not to be outdone, Messi added to his goal tally in the final 15 minutes. Securing his brace, the Argentine maestro put Argentina three goals ahead, capping off an impressive display. His performance underscored his importance to the team as they look forward to the Copa América.

    article_image7

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Looking Ahead to Copa América
    With this emphatic win, Argentina heads into the Copa América with confidence. Their Group A opener against Canada will be closely watched as Lionel Scaloni's men aim to make a strong start in the tournament. The blend of experienced stars like Messi and emerging talents like Lautaro Martínez positions Argentina as one of the favourites for the title.

    Argentina's 4-1 victory over Guatemala provided a perfect send-off before the Copa América. Despite an early hiccup, the team's resilience and attacking flair shone through, with Messi and Lautaro Martínez leading the charge. Fans will be eagerly anticipating their next performance as the tournament gets underway.

