Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, known for his speed and clinical finishing, has had a stellar career spanning multiple top leagues. From his breakout at Saint-Étienne, goal-scoring exploits at Borussia Dortmund, record move to Arsenal, to his recent impact at Barcelona, Aubameyang's career is filled with memorable moments and achievements.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, known for his blistering pace, clinical finishing, and charismatic personality, has had a remarkable career filled with memorable moments. From his early days in France to becoming a star at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Aubameyang has consistently been a standout performer. Here are his top career moments in detail:

1. Debut for AC Milan Aubameyang began his professional career with AC Milan, making his debut in 2008. Although he didn't make a first-team appearance for the club, his potential was evident, setting the stage for his future success.

2. Breakthrough at Saint-Étienne In 2011, Aubameyang joined Saint-Étienne on loan, later making the move permanent. During the 2012-13 season, he scored 19 league goals, leading the club to a League Cup victory. His performances earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund.

3. Joining Borussia Dortmund Aubameyang signed with Borussia Dortmund in 2013. His debut was spectacular, scoring a hat-trick against FC Augsburg. This performance marked the beginning of a prolific career in Germany.

4. Bundesliga Top Scorer (2016-17) Aubameyang had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, scoring 31 goals to become the Bundesliga's top scorer. His incredible form earned him the prestigious Torjägerkanone award, highlighting his status as one of Europe’s elite strikers.

5. DFB-Pokal Triumph (2017) In 2017, Aubameyang played a crucial role in Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal victory. He scored the winning goal in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt, securing his first major trophy with the club.

6. Record Move to Arsenal In January 2018, Aubameyang transferred to Arsenal for a then-club record fee. He quickly made an impact, scoring on his debut against Everton in a 5-1 victory, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League.

7. Winning the Premier League Golden Boot (2018-19) Aubameyang's first full season with Arsenal saw him share the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals. This achievement underlined his status as one of the league's top strikers.

8. FA Cup Final Heroics (2020) Aubameyang captained Arsenal to FA Cup glory in 2020, scoring both goals in the 2-1 final win against Chelsea. His match-winning performance secured Arsenal's 14th FA Cup title and reaffirmed his importance to the team.

9. Released from Arsenal Since Aubameyang was released from Arsenal due to disciplinary issues, Lacazette has taken on a prominent role in the side. The Frenchman has made 14 consecutive Premier League starts, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in that time.

10. Barcelona Move and Impact In February 2022, Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer. He quickly found his footing in La Liga, scoring goals and providing assists, demonstrating his ability to adapt to different leagues and maintain his high standards.

