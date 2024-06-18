Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 35: Top 10 memorable moments of his career

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, known for his speed and clinical finishing, has had a stellar career spanning multiple top leagues. From his breakout at Saint-Étienne, goal-scoring exploits at Borussia Dortmund, record move to Arsenal, to his recent impact at Barcelona, Aubameyang's career is filled with memorable moments and achievements.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, known for his blistering pace, clinical finishing, and charismatic personality, has had a remarkable career filled with memorable moments. From his early days in France to becoming a star at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Aubameyang has consistently been a standout performer. Here are his top career moments in detail:

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    1. Debut for AC Milan

    Aubameyang began his professional career with AC Milan, making his debut in 2008. Although he didn't make a first-team appearance for the club, his potential was evident, setting the stage for his future success.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    2. Breakthrough at Saint-Étienne

    In 2011, Aubameyang joined Saint-Étienne on loan, later making the move permanent. During the 2012-13 season, he scored 19 league goals, leading the club to a League Cup victory. His performances earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    3. Joining Borussia Dortmund

    Aubameyang signed with Borussia Dortmund in 2013. His debut was spectacular, scoring a hat-trick against FC Augsburg. This performance marked the beginning of a prolific career in Germany.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    4. Bundesliga Top Scorer (2016-17)

    Aubameyang had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, scoring 31 goals to become the Bundesliga's top scorer. His incredible form earned him the prestigious Torjägerkanone award, highlighting his status as one of Europe’s elite strikers.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    5. DFB-Pokal Triumph (2017)

    In 2017, Aubameyang played a crucial role in Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal victory. He scored the winning goal in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt, securing his first major trophy with the club.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    6. Record Move to Arsenal

    In January 2018, Aubameyang transferred to Arsenal for a then-club record fee. He quickly made an impact, scoring on his debut against Everton in a 5-1 victory, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    7. Winning the Premier League Golden Boot (2018-19)

    Aubameyang's first full season with Arsenal saw him share the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals. This achievement underlined his status as one of the league's top strikers.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    8. FA Cup Final Heroics (2020)

    Aubameyang captained Arsenal to FA Cup glory in 2020, scoring both goals in the 2-1 final win against Chelsea. His match-winning performance secured Arsenal's 14th FA Cup title and reaffirmed his importance to the team.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    9. Released from Arsenal

    Since Aubameyang was released from Arsenal due to disciplinary issues, Lacazette has taken on a prominent role in the side. The Frenchman has made 14 consecutive Premier League starts, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in that time.

    article_image11

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    10. Barcelona Move and Impact

    In February 2022, Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer. He quickly found his footing in La Liga, scoring goals and providing assists, demonstrating his ability to adapt to different leagues and maintain his high standards.

