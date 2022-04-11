Overnight soaked oats vs regular bowl of oats: Which should you prefer?

The health benefits of overnight oats cannot be emphasised enough. Further, the overnight oats can be customised with fruit, seeds or some of your favourite spreads and jams. The fact that you wake up to a ready meal for breakfast is definitely an added bonus.



Overnight oats has become a growing breakfast trend all across the world. From Bollywood celebrities to food bloggers, everyone swears by their humble bowl of overnight oats. This recipe has become a widely popular dish for breakfast due to many reasons.

The health benefits of overnight oats cannot be emphasised enough. Further, the overnight oats can be customised with fruit, seeds or some of your favourite spreads and jams. The fact that you wake up to a ready meal for breakfast is definitely an added bonus. But does overnight oats offer more benefits than regular, cooked oats? We say yes!

Firstly, one clear difference arises in the kind of oats that are used in both the recipes. A regular bowl of oats usually uses instant oats which are heavily-processed and packaged for longer usage, while the kind of oats recommended for overnight oats are the rolled ones which are more raw in nature. The rule of thumb is that the more processed the oats are, the less nutritious they will be - which makes overnight oats an obvious choice.

Overnight oats offer a range of health benefits, due to their rich fibre and protein content. They also contain a number of vitamins and minerals, some of which include manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc. This makes overnight oats healthy for your gut, as well as for overall health and well-being.

Another argument is that overnight oats are left to soak overnight, which means their nutritional content stays intact vis-a-vis their cooked counterparts which are simmered on a stove. The process of preparing oats by putting them on heat is generally considered less healthy for oats, as compared to a slow-cooking process by soaking them over a long duration. This allows oatmeal to swell up and seep the liquid in their every pore thus making them a wholesome and satiating breakfast meal by itself.

