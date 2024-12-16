Zakir Hussain to Liam Payne: 7 celebrities who passed away in 2024

Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday. The year has been a year of deaths in the entertainment industry with many geniuses passing away. Let's check out the full list here

The year 2024 has seen quite a number of deaths in the entertainment industry. From table maestro Zakir Hussain to 'One Direction' singer Liam Payne; Here's a list of 7 celebrities who passed away this year

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15th at San Francisco due to blood pressure related ailments

Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024. The singer reportedly died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina

Rohit Bal

Celebrated Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, known for his Bollywood connections and timeless creations, died on November 1, 2024, after battling a prolonged illness

Sharda Sinha

Iconic Indian classical and folk singer Sharda Sinha, beloved for her soulful voice, passed away on November 5, 2024, at 72 years old

Maggie Smith

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Maggie Smith, renowned for roles in Downton Abbey, Sister Act, and the Harry Potter series, passed away at 89 in 2024

Vikas Sethi

Hindi television and film actor Vikas Sethi succumbed to a heart attack on September 8, 2024. He was a familiar face in popular TV dramas

Pankaj Udhas

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, famous for his contributions to Indian music, passed away on February 26, 2024, after a prolonged illness

