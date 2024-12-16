Zakir Hussain to Liam Payne: 7 celebrities who passed away in 2024

Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday. The year has been a year of deaths in the entertainment industry with many geniuses passing away. Let's check out the full list here

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

The year 2024 has seen quite a number of deaths in the entertainment industry. From table maestro Zakir Hussain to 'One Direction' singer Liam Payne; Here's a list of 7 celebrities who passed away this year

article_image2

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15th at San Francisco due to blood pressure related ailments

article_image3

Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024. The singer reportedly died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina

article_image4

Rohit Bal

Celebrated Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, known for his Bollywood connections and timeless creations, died on November 1, 2024, after battling a prolonged illness

article_image5

Sharda Sinha

Iconic Indian classical and folk singer Sharda Sinha, beloved for her soulful voice, passed away on November 5, 2024, at 72 years old

article_image6

Maggie Smith

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Maggie Smith, renowned for roles in Downton Abbey, Sister Act, and the Harry Potter series, passed away at 89 in 2024

article_image7

Vikas Sethi

Hindi television and film actor Vikas Sethi succumbed to a heart attack on September 8, 2024. He was a familiar face in popular TV dramas

article_image8

Pankaj Udhas

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, famous for his contributions to Indian music, passed away on February 26, 2024, after a prolonged illness

