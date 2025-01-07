Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce rumours: Actress emotional throwback video goes viral [WATCH]

Dhanashree Verma's crying video goes viral amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal. What's the truth? Are they really separating? Read the full story.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 4:12 PM IST

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma's troubled relationship has caused a stir. Media reports claim that the couple may soon divorce. They haven't been seen together for a long time. Unfollowing each other on Instagram further fueled these rumors. Chahal deleting all pictures with his wife and sharing cryptic stories adds to the speculation. However, there's no official announcement yet. Meanwhile, an emotional video of Dhanashree has gone viral.

article_image2

Amidst the divorce rumors, a video of Dhanashree crying is rapidly spreading across social media. Her husband, Chahal, is also seen in the video, and both appear quite emotional. Dhanashree is seen talking to her husband while crying. Let's take a look at the video.

In this video, you can see Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, crying and talking. She appears very emotional, as if she deeply regrets something. She says in the video, "Yes, I'll gradually get better. I've tried again. If it doesn't yield the right result, we'll see. But I feel better than before."
 

article_image3

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is a talented dancer and choreographer. She has won the hearts of audiences many times with her dance moves. She showcased her impressive dancing skills in the famous TV reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. She not only won the hearts of the viewers but also impressed the judges. However, she was the runner-up in the finals. Chahal also appeared on the show once to support her, and they were both well-received.
 

article_image4

Dhanashree Verma is also quite successful financially. She earns a good income through brand endorsements. Her Telugu movie is also set to release soon, where she will showcase her dancing prowess. Currently, she is fully engaged in shooting for her movie. She has previously displayed her dance talent in several albums. [WATCH]

