Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour dates OUT: Know where and when to buy tickets for the concert

Honey Singh will perform in ten different cities in India. Tickets will go on sale on January 11. How to buy tickets for Honey Singh’s concerts in India? Here’s what we know.

Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour tickets will be available beginning Saturday, January 11. Honey Singh announced a tour of India following the release of his Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. How can I acquire Honey Singh concert tickets in India? Here's all we know:

Where can I get Honey Singh India concert tickets? Tickets for Honey Singh's India show will be sold on Zomato's District app. The ticket sales will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. The event lasts four hours and is not appropriate for children under the age of 16, given the subject matter of several of Honey Singh's songs.

What is the cost of Honey Singh's India concert tickets? The ticket pricing have not yet been made public and will only be revealed once the sale starts. However, because Honey Singh will be performing after a lengthy layoff, his tour is much anticipated.

Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour: Cities The Brown Munde singer will play in ten places throughout India beginning in February of this year. The trip begins in Mumbai on February 22 and ends in Kolkata on April 5.

Mumbai February 22

Lucknow February 28

Delhi March 1

Indore March 8

Pune March 14

Ahmedabad March 15

Bangalore March 22

Chandigarh March 23

Jaipur March 29

Kolkata April 5

Honey Singh Millionaire Concert: Timings All shows on Honey Singh’s Millionaire India tour will start at 6 p.m. The venues' gates will reportedly open half an hour before the show begins. The show will last four hours.

Honey Singh recently used Instagram to persuade followers to buy his tickets with a video. He wrote, “Do not miss this experience guys !! From the streets of Karampura to the MILLIONAIRE corridors, here comes your YoYo… Millionaire Tour is not just a tour, ye meri kahani hai jise abb main aap sabke saath jeeyunga." “@stageaajtak brings @yoyohoneysingh’s biggest tour to life! Tickets live on 11th Jan. Get tickets only on @district.bulletin," he added.

Honey Singh's concert is generating a great deal of excitement, and fans are excitedly expecting whether or not other artists, such as Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, will make unexpected appearances.

