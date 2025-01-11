Yo Yo Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour dates OUT: Know where and when to buy tickets for the concert

Honey Singh will perform in ten different cities in India. Tickets will go on sale on January 11. How to buy tickets for Honey Singh’s concerts in India? Here’s what we know.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour tickets will be available beginning Saturday, January 11. Honey Singh announced a tour of India following the release of his Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. How can I acquire Honey Singh concert tickets in India? Here's all we know:

article_image2

Where can I get Honey Singh India concert tickets?

Tickets for Honey Singh's India show will be sold on Zomato's District app. The ticket sales will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. The event lasts four hours and is not appropriate for children under the age of 16, given the subject matter of several of Honey Singh's songs.

article_image3

What is the cost of Honey Singh's India concert tickets?

The ticket pricing have not yet been made public and will only be revealed once the sale starts. However, because Honey Singh will be performing after a lengthy layoff, his tour is much anticipated.

article_image4

Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour: Cities

The Brown Munde singer will play in ten places throughout India beginning in February of this year. The trip begins in Mumbai on February 22 and ends in Kolkata on April 5.

article_image5

Mumbai    February 22
Lucknow    February 28
Delhi    March 1
Indore    March 8
Pune    March 14
Ahmedabad    March 15
Bangalore    March 22
Chandigarh    March 23
Jaipur    March 29
Kolkata    April 5

article_image6

Honey Singh Millionaire Concert: Timings

All shows on Honey Singh’s Millionaire India tour will start at 6 p.m. The venues' gates will reportedly open half an hour before the show begins. The show will last four hours.

article_image7

Honey Singh recently used Instagram to persuade followers to buy his tickets with a video. He wrote, “Do not miss this experience guys !! From the streets of Karampura to the MILLIONAIRE corridors, here comes your YoYo… Millionaire Tour is not just a tour, ye meri kahani hai jise abb main aap sabke saath jeeyunga." “@stageaajtak brings @yoyohoneysingh’s biggest tour to life! Tickets live on 11th Jan. Get tickets only on @district.bulletin," he added.

article_image8

Honey Singh's concert is generating a great deal of excitement, and fans are excitedly expecting whether or not other artists, such as Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, will make unexpected appearances. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coldplays Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH]

Maha Kumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to Mohit Chauhan; artists to perform at Kumbh ATG

Maha Kumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to Mohit Chauhan; artists to perform at Kumbh

Los Angeles Wildfires: Paris Hilton posts heartbreaking video of her burnt/destroyed Malibu villa-WATCH RBA

Los Angeles Wildfires: Paris Hilton posts heartbreaking video of her burnt/destroyed Malibu villa-WATCH

Game Changer OTT release: When, where to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer film; Read on ATG

Game Changer OTT release: When, where to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer film; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu supports Chum Darang ahead of show's finale RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu supports Chum Darang ahead of show's finale

Recent Stories

Pongal 2025: Kolam designs to make in your apartments ATG

Pongal 2025: Kolam designs to make in your apartments

New Delhi railway Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other interesting facts gcw

New Delhi Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other facts

THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns ATG

THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns

'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US shk

'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon