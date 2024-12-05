Year Ender 2024: 10 best thriller movies in Malayalam to watch before 2025

As 2024 comes to a close, Malayalam cinema has offered some of its finest thrillers, showcasing intricate storylines, multifaceted characters, and gripping suspense. From psychological dramas to intense investigative plots, these films have kept viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and outstanding performances.

The intense suspense, combined with brilliant performances from the actors, has elevated these films to a level where every moment feels crucial and every scene is laced with tension. Whether it's the quiet build-up of a psychological thriller or the high-octane drama of a crime investigation, these films have not only entertained but also challenged the audience’s expectations.

1. Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Spanning three generations, ARM is an exhilarating adventure directed by Jithin Laal and written by Deepu Pradeep. Tovino Thomas impresses with his portrayal of three distinct characters—a grandfather, father, and grandson—each with a unique look and style. Released on September 12, the film swiftly crossed the 100-crore mark, establishing itself as one of the top thriller films of the year.



2. Sookshmadarshini

Sookshamadarshini shines as an exceptional thriller that keeps audiences captivated with its tightly crafted screenplay and compelling storyline. The film skillfully weaves suspense and mystery, holding viewers' attention throughout. Directed by M.C. Jithin, it features powerful performances from Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.



3. Kishkindha Kandam

Kishkindha Kaandam stands out as a remarkable psychological thriller of the year, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Featuring a stellar cast including Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, and Jagadish, the film was made on a budget of Rs 7 crore. In just two months, it earned an impressive Rs 70 crore globally, solidifying its position as one of the year's highest-grossing films.



4. Bougainvillea

Amal Neerad’s Bougainvillea is a captivating psychological thriller that follows a family entangled in a police investigation into the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala. Based on Lajo Jose’s novel Ruthinte Lokam, the film's screenplay, co-written by Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad, offers a gripping narrative filled with suspense and intrigue.



5. Level Cross

This captivating thriller follows the journey of a married woman and a rebellious man who, despite coming from completely different worlds, meet in a surreal environment. As their story progresses, they uncover surprising similarities that change their perspectives on life. The film stars Amala Paul and Sharaf U Dheen in key roles and is directed by Arfaz Ayub.



6. Bramayugam

The film is a period folk horror thriller directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan, produced in collaboration by YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios. Starring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan, it weaves elements of sacred mysteries, myths, and the rich folklore of Kerala into its narrative.



7. Thalavan

The film stars Biju Menon and Asif Ali, with Miya George, Anusree, Dileesh Pothan and Kottayam Nazeer in supporting roles. The crime thriller film is directed by Jis Joy and written by Anand Thevarkkat and Sarath Perumbavoor. "Thalavan" follows retired DSP Udayabhanu, who hosts a TV program where he recounts an incident that took place five years ago. The film delves into an investigation at a local police station, exploring the dynamics and hierarchy within the police force.



8. Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, has emerged as the third blockbuster of the year, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Inspired by the real-life 2006 Kodaikanal rescue mission, the film chronicles the harrowing journey of a group of friends from a small district in Kochi. What begins as a fun vacation to Kodaikanal quickly turns into a nightmare as they find themselves trapped in the infamous Guna Caves.



9. Anweshippin Kandethum

Anweshippin Kandethum, the directorial debut of Darwin Kuriakose, is a riveting investigative crime thriller that has captured the audience's imagination. Featuring a powerhouse cast led by Tovino Thomas, alongside Aadhya Prasad, Vijayakumar, Siddique, and Indrans, the film draws inspiration from real-life events in Kerala.

10. Golam

This gripping mystery thriller centers around a police officer tasked with unraveling a murder that occurs within a corporate office. As the case unfolds, the officer encounters a series of seemingly unconnected clues, gradually piecing them together like parts of a complex puzzle. The film stars Ranjith Sajeev, Sunny Wayne, Dileesh Pothan, Alencier Ley Lopez, and Siddique.



Latest Videos