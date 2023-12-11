Year Ender 2023: Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; top 7 blockbusters of Indian cinema

As the year draws to a close, let's delve into the lineup of the year's most successful films, ranging from 'Jawan' to 'Animal,' in Indian cinema in 2023.

This compilation is derived from the highest-grossing films, considering not only their performance in the domestic box office but also accounting for Indian films that achieved significant success on a global scale.

Jawan

Securing the top position on this list is 'Jawan,' a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer that amassed over 1100 crores worldwide. Directed by Atlee, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Pathaan

Following closely at the second spot is another blockbuster featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, titled 'Pathaan,' which has garnered a remarkable revenue exceeding 1000 crores worldwide.

Animal

Taking the third position is 'Animal,' a film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Despite still being in theaters, this movie has already crossed the 700 crore mark globally within its first 11 days of release.

Gadar 2

Earning the fourth spot on the list is 'Gadar 2,' featuring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. This sequel to the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar' has surpassed the 650 crore mark in global earnings.

Jailer

Securing the fifth position is the Rajnikanth-starrer 'Jailer.' This Tamil film has amassed an impressive worldwide collection, between 610-650 crores.

Leo

In the sixth spot is 'Leo,' featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Trisha in significant roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film has achieved a global earnings range of 600 to 620 crores.

Tiger 3

Claiming the seventh spot is 'Tiger 3,' a film starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. This installment in the Tiger franchise has garnered a substantial worldwide earning, surpassing 450 crores. Notably, 'Tiger 3' holds a crucial position within the YRF spy universe.