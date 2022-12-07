Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Year-ender 2022: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, celebs who got hitched this year

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    Here is a summary of all the major celebrity weddings that took place this year as it is about to come to a close. Others who got married were Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It's been a breath of fresh air for love and ridiculous celebrity weddings in 2022! Many B-town sweethearts have been married and started their happily ever afters, as we have seen. As the epidemic slowed, 2022 saw several well-known celebrities tie the knot. Our social media feeds unexpectedly changed into paparazzi galleries when Bollywood celebs joined the enormous giant Indian weddings we fawn over. Each Bollywood star who wed this year is listed here.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
    The Star of the film Brahmastra Mouni Roy also got married this year. In a customary ceremony performed in Goa, she married businessman Suraj Nambiar, who is based in Dubai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
    The year 2022 vanished in an instant. Even though a lot of events took place during the year, Bollywood continued to dominate in some fashion. The headlines were dominated by celebrity weddings as well. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was among the most exquisite ceremonies seen this year. The Brahmastra couple made the decision to have a small-scale wedding. Few friends and family members showed up for the ceremony they organised at their house. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
    South actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan lavishly celebrated their nuptials. The diva looked stunning in a red sari, and Vignesh Shivan looked sharp in a formal outfit. Rajinikanth, among others, and Shah Rukh Khan attended their wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar
    On February 19, 2022, the couple exchanged vows. They exchanged wedding vows in an unconventional ceremony, and they were joined by friends and family to celebrate. Also Read: Brahmastra teaser: Creators reveal epic trailer release date for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt movie

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varun Bangera and Karishma Tanna
    Varun Bangera, a prosperous Mumbai-based real estate businessman, wed Karishma Tanna, an actor and reality television star. The secretly dating pair got engaged in November of last year and got married on February 5 of this year. The pair reportedly met through mutual acquaintances and have been dating since since.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur
    In February, Vikrant Massey and his longtime lover Sheetal Thakur got married. The ceremony was conventional and intimate. On the sets of ALT Balaji's web series Broken But Beautiful, the two met.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal
    This year saw the couple's marriage as well. They recently celebrated their union with friends and family, even though they had registered their marriage a few years prior. It was a glitzy occasion with Sangeet, Sufi Night, and more.

    Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram

    Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma
    They got married on January 1, 2022. Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina wed Aditi in a secret ceremony. On the first day of the New Year, he pleasantly surprised everyone by uploading stunning images from their wedding traditions. The pair has been together for a long and this was a love marriage.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya
    Sohael Khaturiya and Hansika Motwani are the newest members of the Married club. Their lavish wedding was a three-day event held at a fort in Rajasthan.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shah Rukh Khan set to collaborate with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty for a film - READ on to know more vma

    Is Shah Rukh Khan set to collaborate with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty for a film - READ on to know more

    Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - Read on to know vma

    Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - READ on to know

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress

    People Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big RBA

    People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big

    Recent Stories

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma taken to hospital after taking a hit on thumb-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma taken to hospital after taking a hit on thumb

    Apple in legal trouble US Women alleges their AirTag allows stalkers to track them gcw

    Apple in legal trouble! Women allege their AirTag allows stalkers to track them

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Without Delhi's support, incidents of violence cannot occur, says Sanjay Raut - adt

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: 'Without Delhi's support, incidents of violence cannot occur,' says Sanjay Raut

    football No, it is not true - Cristiano Ronaldo on if he has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr-ayh

    'No, it's not true' - Cristiano Ronaldo on if he has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

    Pros and cons of afternoon naps you should know sur

    Pros and cons of afternoon naps you should know

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon