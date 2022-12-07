Year-ender 2022: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, celebs who got hitched this year

Here is a summary of all the major celebrity weddings that took place this year as it is about to come to a close. Others who got married were Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

It's been a breath of fresh air for love and ridiculous celebrity weddings in 2022! Many B-town sweethearts have been married and started their happily ever afters, as we have seen. As the epidemic slowed, 2022 saw several well-known celebrities tie the knot. Our social media feeds unexpectedly changed into paparazzi galleries when Bollywood celebs joined the enormous giant Indian weddings we fawn over. Each Bollywood star who wed this year is listed here.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The Star of the film Brahmastra Mouni Roy also got married this year. In a customary ceremony performed in Goa, she married businessman Suraj Nambiar, who is based in Dubai.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The year 2022 vanished in an instant. Even though a lot of events took place during the year, Bollywood continued to dominate in some fashion. The headlines were dominated by celebrity weddings as well. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was among the most exquisite ceremonies seen this year. The Brahmastra couple made the decision to have a small-scale wedding. Few friends and family members showed up for the ceremony they organised at their house.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

South actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan lavishly celebrated their nuptials. The diva looked stunning in a red sari, and Vignesh Shivan looked sharp in a formal outfit. Rajinikanth, among others, and Shah Rukh Khan attended their wedding.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

On February 19, 2022, the couple exchanged vows. They exchanged wedding vows in an unconventional ceremony, and they were joined by friends and family to celebrate. Also Read: Brahmastra teaser: Creators reveal epic trailer release date for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt movie

Varun Bangera and Karishma Tanna

Varun Bangera, a prosperous Mumbai-based real estate businessman, wed Karishma Tanna, an actor and reality television star. The secretly dating pair got engaged in November of last year and got married on February 5 of this year. The pair reportedly met through mutual acquaintances and have been dating since since.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

In February, Vikrant Massey and his longtime lover Sheetal Thakur got married. The ceremony was conventional and intimate. On the sets of ALT Balaji's web series Broken But Beautiful, the two met.

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal

This year saw the couple's marriage as well. They recently celebrated their union with friends and family, even though they had registered their marriage a few years prior. It was a glitzy occasion with Sangeet, Sufi Night, and more.

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma

They got married on January 1, 2022. Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina wed Aditi in a secret ceremony. On the first day of the New Year, he pleasantly surprised everyone by uploading stunning images from their wedding traditions. The pair has been together for a long and this was a love marriage.

