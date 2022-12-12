Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Year Ender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Raju Srivastav, KK and other celebrities who died this year

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    From musical legends to popular actors, the voids left by their deaths will never be filled. The following is a list of renowned Indian individuals that died in 2022!

    No matter how horrible it may be, death is the solitary truth in life that we must face. This year, the Indian cinema industry lost several gems, including Raju Srivastava, Bappi Lahiri, and legendary backing vocalist Lata Mangeshkar. These individuals will be recognised for their great contributions to art and film via their works.

    Lata Mangeshkar
    After a protracted illness, Lata Didi, as she was popularly called, died on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital. That evening, she was laid to rest at Shivaji Park. Thousands of her relatives, supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and various Central and State cabinet members, Bollywood superstars, and others, were in attendance.

    KK
    On June 1, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, died. He was 53. KK was in town to play at a gathering organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Manch. KK was found to be sick while performing. When the musician returned to his hotel, he began to get a horrible sensation. He was then transferred to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by medical authorities.

    Sidhu Moosewala
    Satinderjeet Singh, popularly known as Goldy Brar, is suspected of masterminding the murder of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Satinderjeet was detained in California, according to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday. Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, moved to the United States from Canada in 2017. He'd been there ever since. He accepted responsibility for the brutal assassination of Moosewala on May 29 on behalf of the organisation.

    Bappi Lahiri
    Alokesh alias Bappi Lahiri, a professional singer-composer, died on February 16, shortly after midnight. He had many health concerns and died from OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). He died from various health issues after being the nephew of the late Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, and Anoop Kumar.

    Pandit Birju Maharaj
    Birju Maharaj, a live Kathak legend who had been diagnosed with renal disease and had begun dialysis, died abruptly at his home on January 17. He was 83. When his condition suddenly deteriorated while playing with his grandkids, Maharaj ji, as he was affectionately called, had to be brought to the hospital. He died there after suffering a heart attack.

    Raju Srivastav
    Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi around six weeks ago. He passed away on September 21, at the age of 58. Srivastava was brought to the hospital, later placed on a ventilator after complaining of chest pain and falling at the gym 
     

    Siddhaanth Surryavanshi
    Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, a TV actor, died while working out in a gym. The actor was well-known for his roles in series such as Kkusum, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn.

    Arun Bali
    Veteran Indian actor Arun Bali, who died on October 7, 2022, appeared in many movies and TV shows. He was seen last in the Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Gupta, Rashmika starrer Goodbye.

