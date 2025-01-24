'Wolf of Wall Street' to 'Money Ball': Top 10 inspiring movies about money for aspiring millionaires
Directors create stories on various themes. Many films have been made about money. Let's explore 10 inspiring films about making money and becoming a millionaire
Directors create stories on various themes. Many films have been made about money. Let's explore 10 inspiring films about making money and becoming a millionaire
The Social Network
This 2010 film, directed by David Fincher, is a biopic based on the life of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg
Steve Jobs
Directed by Danny Boyle, this 2015 biopic portrays the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, played by Michael Fassbender
The Wolf of Wall Street
This biopic depicts the life and financial crimes of American stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio
Moneyball
This biopic follows Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics general manager, played by Brad Pitt, and revolves around money, sports, and athletics
The Pursuit of Happyness
Based on the life of American businessman Chris Gardner, played by Will Smith, this film was remade in Telugu as "Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi."
Pirates of Silicon Valley
This biopic-style film explores how Steve Jobs and Bill Gates influenced the 20th century. Directed by Martyn Burke
Joy
Directed by David O. Russell, this film is based on the life of American businesswoman Joy Mangano, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and her journey to becoming a billionaire
Rocketman
This 2019 biopic chronicles the life of British musician Elton John, portrayed by Taron Egerton
The Founder
Directed by John Lee Hancock, this film is based on the life of the late American businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton
Startup.com
This documentary film explores the challenges faced by GovWorks and the impact of the dot-com bubble in 2000