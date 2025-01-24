'Wolf of Wall Street' to 'Money Ball': Top 10 inspiring movies about money for aspiring millionaires

Directors create stories on various themes. Many films have been made about money. Let's explore 10 inspiring films about making money and becoming a millionaire

The Social Network This 2010 film, directed by David Fincher, is a biopic based on the life of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg

Steve Jobs Directed by Danny Boyle, this 2015 biopic portrays the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, played by Michael Fassbender

The Wolf of Wall Street This biopic depicts the life and financial crimes of American stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio

Moneyball This biopic follows Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics general manager, played by Brad Pitt, and revolves around money, sports, and athletics

The Pursuit of Happyness Based on the life of American businessman Chris Gardner, played by Will Smith, this film was remade in Telugu as "Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi."

Pirates of Silicon Valley This biopic-style film explores how Steve Jobs and Bill Gates influenced the 20th century. Directed by Martyn Burke

Joy Directed by David O. Russell, this film is based on the life of American businesswoman Joy Mangano, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and her journey to becoming a billionaire

Rocketman This 2019 biopic chronicles the life of British musician Elton John, portrayed by Taron Egerton

The Founder Directed by John Lee Hancock, this film is based on the life of the late American businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton

Startup.com This documentary film explores the challenges faced by GovWorks and the impact of the dot-com bubble in 2000

