'Wolf of Wall Street' to 'Money Ball': Top 10 inspiring movies about money for aspiring millionaires

Directors create stories on various themes. Many films have been made about money. Let's explore 10 inspiring films about making money and becoming a millionaire

 

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

The Social Network

This 2010 film, directed by David Fincher, is a biopic based on the life of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg

Steve Jobs

Directed by Danny Boyle, this 2015 biopic portrays the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, played by Michael Fassbender

The Wolf of Wall Street

This biopic depicts the life and financial crimes of American stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio

Moneyball

This biopic follows Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics general manager, played by Brad Pitt, and revolves around money, sports, and athletics

The Pursuit of Happyness

Based on the life of American businessman Chris Gardner, played by Will Smith, this film was remade in Telugu as "Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi."

Pirates of Silicon Valley

This biopic-style film explores how Steve Jobs and Bill Gates influenced the 20th century. Directed by Martyn Burke

Joy

Directed by David O. Russell, this film is based on the life of American businesswoman Joy Mangano, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and her journey to becoming a billionaire

Rocketman

This 2019 biopic chronicles the life of British musician Elton John, portrayed by Taron Egerton

The Founder

Directed by John Lee Hancock, this film is based on the life of the late American businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton

Startup.com

This documentary film explores the challenges faced by GovWorks and the impact of the dot-com bubble in 2000

