Why did Vivian Dsena convert to Islam from Christianity? Here's what we know

Did you know that Vivian Dsena, a 'Bigg Boss 18' participant, converted to Islam in 2019 while separated from his previous wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee? Read to know more 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Vivian Dsena is a highly sought-after television actor. He made his acting debut in 2008 with the drama Kasamh Se, but he became well-known for his performance as a vampire in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. His other significant works are Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others.

article_image2

Vivian was one of television's most popular performers, having a large fan following. Aside from his work life, Vivian's personal life has received great attention throughout the years. The actor married actress Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013, but fissures appeared in their marriage after a few years. They split in 2016 owing to incompatibility and were granted divorce in 2021.

article_image3

Vivian Dsnea converted to Islam in 2019

Do you know that Vivian Dsena converted to Islam? Yes, you read it correctly. The attractive actor, born in Ujjain to a Hindu mother and a Christian father, later converted to Islam. In a nostalgic interview, Vivian confirmed the news, saying

article_image4

"Not much has changed in my life. I was born a Christian and now follow Islam. I began practicing Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I get a lot of calm and relief from praying five times a day. So, here I put all of the unfounded speculations to rest."

article_image5

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee's divorce

Vivian converted after separating from his former wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee. There are several hypotheses for Vivian and Vahbiz's parting. According to reports, Vahbiz requested Rs. 2 crore in alimony from Vivian following their divorce.

article_image6

Speaking with HT Cafe, Vahbiz shared, “A wife can rightfully ask for 20% of her husband’s wealth but I don’t want to comment on what I have asked for or what he wants. I am surprised at these kinds of reactions as if this is the first celebrity couple divorce. Why are people so astonished about alimony?"

article_image7

Did Vivian Dsena's name change after adopting Islam?

As Vivian Dsena acknowledged his conversion, many assumed that the actor had also changed his name. However, when a fan asked about it during a 'AskVD' session, the actor responded, “I would like to meet the person who told you that it’s mandatory for me to change my name after embracing Islam.”

 

article_image8

In 2022, the actor married for the second time to an Egyptian girl named Nouran Aly. The couple also has a daughter.

