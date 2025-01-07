Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95

Rustom Soonawala, a celebrity gynaecologist, died at 95. The Padma Shri recipient was the doctor who delivered star kids like Taimur Ali Khan, Vamika Kohli and Raha Kapoor.

Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's first child, was born in 2016 and quickly captivated the paparazzi. The doctor who delivered him made headlines at the time of his birth. Dr Rustom Soonawala, a darling of many Bollywood families, delivered Taimur and his mother, Kareena Kapoor, in an unusual twist of fate. However, Dr. Rustom died on January 5 of this year. The Padma Shri laureate passed away at the age of 95.

Who was Rustom Soonawala?

Dr. Rustom Soonawala, a prominent gynaecologist in Mumbai, helped countless families receive wonderful news. The Kapoor family liked Dr. Soonawala and trusted his charmed hands to deliver practically every child in the family, including Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Rustom Soonawala

Not just older Kapoors but Padma Shri recipients welcomed their children into the world. Dr Rustom also delivered Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby, Raha Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma chose Dr Rustom. Dr Rustom Soonawala also delivered Virat Kohli's first child, Vamika Kohli.

Dr. Rustom died after a prolonged illness. In the 1960s, the Padma Shri laureate invented the polyethene IUD, a kind of reproductive control.

