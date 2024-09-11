Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Anil Arora? Malaika Arora's father commits suicide by jumping off the terrace

    Anil Arora, the father of actor and model Malaika Arora, committed suicide on Wednesday, September 11. Police authorities are still investigating the probable causes of the suicide since no suicide note has been retrieved at the scene.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Anil Arora, a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka, worked for the Indian Merchant Navy. He married Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian. They were blessed with two daughters: Malaika and Amrita. However, Anil and Joyce split up when Malaika was 11 and Amrita was 6.

    Malaika previously discussed her parents' split and her 'tumultuous' upbringing in an interview with Grazia India. "My parents' split allowed me to see my mother through a fresh and different lens. "I learnt a strong work ethic and the importance of getting up every morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent," the 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' actor stated.

    She said, "I had a great upbringing, but it was not easy. In retrospect, I would describe it as chaotic. But harsh circumstances often teach you valuable things."

    Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, was admitted to the hospital in July 2023, and she and her mother, Joyce, visited him. The actor-model also spent Christmas in 2022 with her parents at her side.

    Malaika Arora formerly married actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she had a son named Arhaan Khan. Her younger sister, Amrita Arora, is married to businessman Shakeel Ladak since 2009. They have two boys. 

    The revelation has shocked Bollywood, even though no cause or suicide note has yet been discovered so far.

