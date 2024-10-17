Who is Radhika Apte’s husband? Meet Benedict Taylor, a talented British music composer

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is trending on social media after tweeting photos of the UK Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. One photo stood out among others.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is gaining attention on social media for uploading photos of the UK Premiere, which took place at the BFI London Film Festival, rather than for her next film or web series. Among the shots, one that stood out to everyone was her baby belly, signifying the actress's pregnancy.

Radhika has never published a pregnancy-related post before, and this is the first time she has revealed these photos on her Instagram account, which has piqued everyone's interest. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Radhika Apte married the British music composer in 2012 and is expecting her first child.

The actress has always kept her personal life private, having never disclosed anything about it. However, this is the first time she has posted these photos on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, after the actress uploaded the photo, several of her admirers expressed astonishment, with some writing, "We didn't even know she was married until now?" However, the Indian actress married in a secret wedding ceremony in Northern England.

Radhika Apte met Benedict Taylor in 2011 and in October 2012 the couple had begun living together. In March 2013 they registered their wedding before an official ceremony.

Who is Benedict Taylor?

Benedict Taylor is a British violist and composer. He has collaborated with several music groups, including Ensemble, re: sound, London Improvisers Orchestra, Berlin Improvisers Orchestra, Project Instrumental, and Tokyo Improvisers Orchestra.

Benedict Taylor also works in temporary composition, modern string performance, and improvisational music in the British and European new music scenes. In 2013, he launched an ongoing commission series and solo label, Subverten (For Viola Solo). The initial pieces premiered in the fall of 2013 and are repeated numerous times yearly.

