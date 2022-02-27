Who is Natasha Poonawalla, spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio? Any relation to COVID vaccine Covishield?

Did you know, Kareen Kapoor and Malaika Arora have a very good relationship with Natasha Poonawalla; read some interesting details

During the weekend, Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Natasha Poonawalla in a restaurant in London. They both attended their friend, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen's wedding.



Image: Getty, Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

The wedding even witnessed many big celebrities worldwide. Natasha Poonawalla, is a known personality in India. She is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, CEO of The Serum Institute, the place where Covid-19 vaccine Covishield was made.



Natasha Poonawalla is often seen partying with the crème de la crème of the affluent society in the world and her Bollywood friends Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, among others.



Natasha is also famous in the fashion world. She is always invited to many fashion shows, Met Gala, Cannes and other high-profile events worldwide. She is known for donning renowned designer dresses and expensive handbags like Gucci to Hermés, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, etc.







She wears customised designer outfits for parties and events from luxury brands such as LV, Gucci, Fendi, Dior, and Philip Tracey and many more.

Poonawalla family is one of the richest globally; they own several properties in India and abroad, including the Adar Abad Poonawalla house and a farmhouse in Pune, a lavish villa in Mumbai, and the Lincoln house in South Mumbai.

