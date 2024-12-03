Who is Maryam Faisal? Pakistani TikToker becomes 5th victim whose alleged sex video LEAKED online

Pakistani TikTok star Maryam Faisal is allegedly the latest victim of a private video leak, sparking controversy and discussion online. The influencer has yet to confirm or deny the video's authenticity, adding to the speculation surrounding the incident. 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Maryam Faisal, a prominent Pakistani Tiktoker, has become the fifth Pakistani influencer to fall victim to a private video leak, following similar incidents involving celebrities like Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Mathira Khan. 

According to Daily Pakistan, a private video purportedly showing Faisal has gone viral online, sparking intense discussion and conjecture. Social media platforms have seen a wide range of reactions to the video, which seems to depict a lady who looks like Faisal having a private moment with a lover. The influencer hasn't, however, acknowledged the video's legitimacy or offered any public commentary on it.  While many are speculating that the video indeed features the TikToker, Faisal has yet to issue any statement addressing the claims.

Who is Maryam Faisal?

Maryam Faisal is a Pakistani TikToker who has gained significant popularity on the platform. Known for her engaging content, she has amassed millions of followers. Her TikTok account (@maryamfaisal100) features a variety of videos, including dances, lip-syncs, and lifestyle content. 

article_image2

As per her bio on TikToker, Maryam is a fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. She also calls herself a 'lame hopeless romantic'.

Faisal's video became viral, four other Pakistani influencers became victims of the alleged Pakistani influencers' MMS leaks.  Social media influencer Minahil Malik was exposed by the MMS leaks, claiming that the video was phony and that she had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Malik shared in an Instagram post with her 18 lakh followers that, “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

article_image3

A video of Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman in a compromising position surfaced online, with many accusing her of leaking the video for social media fame. In response, Imsha deactivated her social media account.

As per a screenshot of her TikTok account, Imsha Rehman addressed the viral video in her bio. She wrote, “Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai [Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account]."
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on ATG

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on ATG

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details ATG

Narendra Modi government's scheme for Women to make life easier, to provide Solar stove; Check details

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history AJR

Navy Day 2024: Know Indian Navy's might and history

Uber Shikara Launches on Dal Lake Srinagar First Water Taxi Service in Asia anr

Uber Shikara: Asia's first water taxi service launched in Dal Lake

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE ATG

Vikrant Massey walks out after being asked on retirement; Is it a PR stunt? Check HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon