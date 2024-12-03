Who is Maryam Faisal? Pakistani TikToker becomes 5th victim whose alleged sex video LEAKED online
Pakistani TikTok star Maryam Faisal is allegedly the latest victim of a private video leak, sparking controversy and discussion online. The influencer has yet to confirm or deny the video's authenticity, adding to the speculation surrounding the incident.
Maryam Faisal, a prominent Pakistani Tiktoker, has become the fifth Pakistani influencer to fall victim to a private video leak, following similar incidents involving celebrities like Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Mathira Khan.
According to Daily Pakistan, a private video purportedly showing Faisal has gone viral online, sparking intense discussion and conjecture. Social media platforms have seen a wide range of reactions to the video, which seems to depict a lady who looks like Faisal having a private moment with a lover. The influencer hasn't, however, acknowledged the video's legitimacy or offered any public commentary on it. While many are speculating that the video indeed features the TikToker, Faisal has yet to issue any statement addressing the claims.
Who is Maryam Faisal?
Maryam Faisal is a Pakistani TikToker who has gained significant popularity on the platform. Known for her engaging content, she has amassed millions of followers. Her TikTok account (@maryamfaisal100) features a variety of videos, including dances, lip-syncs, and lifestyle content.
As per her bio on TikToker, Maryam is a fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. She also calls herself a 'lame hopeless romantic'.
Faisal's video became viral, four other Pakistani influencers became victims of the alleged Pakistani influencers' MMS leaks. Social media influencer Minahil Malik was exposed by the MMS leaks, claiming that the video was phony and that she had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Malik shared in an Instagram post with her 18 lakh followers that, “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”
A video of Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman in a compromising position surfaced online, with many accusing her of leaking the video for social media fame. In response, Imsha deactivated her social media account.
As per a screenshot of her TikTok account, Imsha Rehman addressed the viral video in her bio. She wrote, “Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai [Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account]."