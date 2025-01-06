Who is Honey Rose? Why THIS Malayalam actress grabbing the headlines?

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has opened up about facing online harassment and offensive comments. After declining further invitations from an individual, she alleges he began targeting her with insults on social media.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Honey Rose, born Honey Rose Varghese, is an Indian film actress who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.
 

article_image2

Honey Rose's personal life

Honey was born in Moolamattom, Thodupuzha to Varkey and Rosily a Syro-Malabar Nasrani family. She is also called Dhwani, Hamsini, and Ponnu. She graduated from St. Xavier`s College for Women, Aluva, and holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communicative English.

article_image3

Debut in film industry

At the age of 14, Rose made her Malayalam cinema debut in Boy Friend (2005). She later acted in the Telugu film Aalayam (2008) and the Tamil film Mudhal Kanave (2007). She made her Malayalam cinema comeback in Sound of Boot (2008).

article_image4

Her filmography

Some of the other films she worked in are Singam Puli (2011), Uppukandam Brothers Back in Action (2011), Ajantha (2012), Hotel California (2013), Ring Master (2014), Kumbasaaram (2015), Avarude Raavukal (2017), Chalakkudykkaran Changathy (2018), Ittymaani: Made in China (2019), Big Brother (2020), Aquarium (2022) and Veera Simha Reddy (2023).

article_image5

Why is she in the news lately?

She has accused someone of following her and making offensive sexual comments, especially on social media, which she said offended her modesty. Rose questioned if it was appropriate for someone to disparage a lady because of their perceived affluence in a Facebook post. But she kept the identify of the person she was accusing a secret.

The actress stated in the post that the man had initially invited her to a programme as a guest, an invitation she had accepted. She alleged that after she declined subsequent invitations, the person began insulting her as a form of retaliation.

