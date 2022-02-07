Who is Mahie Gill? Actress once talked about casting couch in Bollywood and more

Bollywood actor Mahie Gill is set to join the BJP in Punjab. She had campaigned for a Congress candidate in December last year.

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill is likely to join the party's Punjab unit in Chandigarh on February 7. Mahie Gill had campaigned for Congress candidate from Ward No. 2, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, in December last year. Mahie Gill said that Lucky was her childhood friend and only supported him back then. She had reportedly said that she had "no plan of joining politics, but could do so in future".



But, the latest report suggests, Mahie likely to join politics is Mahie Gill. The Dev D actor will join the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab. Born in 1975, the actress hails from Chandigarh and belongs to the Punjabi Jat Sikh family.



Mahie Gill made her debut in 2003 with Hawayein with Babbu Mann. Later she got a break in Sudhir Mishra’s Khoya Khoya Chand (2007), then Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D (2009), which was a modern-day take on Devdas. She won the Filmfare Best Actress (Critic) award for the movie.

The other significant project of her career has been the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster films. The actress has also worked in several web series, including Apharan, Fixerr, 1962: The War in the Hills and last year’s release Your Honor.



Mahie got married to a Punjabi based businessman when she was 17, later got divorced. In July 2019, Mahie disclosed that she was in a live-in relationship and gave birth to Veronica's daughter in 2016. She said that she is a single mother and will settle down whenever possible. The actor is currently in a relationship and has plans to tie the knot soon.