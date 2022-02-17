Who is Kottayam Pradeep? Let’s know his net worth, family, house and more

Popular Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passed away on Thursday; he is survived by his wife Maya and two children

Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, also known as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on February 17 after suffering a heart attack. He was 61 years old. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Kottayam Pradeep on Twitter and wrote, "Rest in peace! #KottayamPradeep (sic)."

Kottayam Pradeep's sudden death has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry. Pradeep is survived by his wife Maya and two children.The actor started his acting career at the age of 40 in 2001 and has since then he acted in over 70 movies, mostly comic parts.

Pradeep was born in the village of Kottayam called Thiruvathukkal. His parents are Raghavan and Padma and they had a small hotel in Thiruvathukkal. His grandfather owned a textile shop.

Pradeep first worked in the LIC division office in Nagambadom and later married to his Maya. Both had a son Vishnu, now a fashion designer who wants to be a film director. Their daughter Vrinda works at the municipal tax office.

Besides, Mollywood film, Pradeep also did some popular Tamil films like Vijay's Theri, Nayanthara's Raja Rani and Udayanidhi Stalin's Nanbennda. Pradeep net worth is still unknown.

