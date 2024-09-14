Who is Harish Ahuja? Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law who gifted Rs 231 crore house in London to the actress

Harish Ahuja is Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law and the owner of Shahi Exports Pvt. He recently made news for purchasing a £21 million ($27 million) house in London's posh Notting Hill district.

Harish Ahuja is Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law and the owner of Shahi Exports Pvt. He recently made news for purchasing a £21 million ($27 million) house in London's posh Notting Hill district. This buy is one of the largest residential transactions in the UK for 2024, defying the general slump in luxury house sales. The eight-story mansion, which was previously held by a UK-based charity and religious order, is located near Kensington Gardens and spans over 20,000 square feet. A UK filing reveals that the transaction occurred in July.

Harish Ahuja's son, Anand Ahuja, and daughter-in-law, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, are likely to live on the property once it is redeveloped. People familiar with the family's plans say that a piece of the building could be transformed into luxury flats. This transaction is noteworthy not only for its size but also because it is part of a bigger trend of Indian purchasers investing heavily in London's top real estate market.

Harish Ahuja's fortune comes from Shahi Exports, one of India's major clothing manufacturers. According to Fitch Ratings, the company supplies significant multinational brands including Uniqlo, Decathlon, and H&M. Shahi Exports has approximately 50 plants and more than 100,000 employees. Anand Ahuja, who is also a director at Shahi Exports, owns his own retail company. Sonam Kapoor, his wife, is a Bollywood star best known for her roles in Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, among others.

Sonam Kapoor married Indian businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai on 8 May 2018. They welcomed a baby boy on August 20, 2022, and named him Vayu.

Latest Videos