Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Drisha Acharya? Meet Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol's wife

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya, in Mumbai on June 18. Karan opted for a cream sherwani with a matching turban and looked dapper.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya today in front of family and friends. After dating each other for a while, the duo chose to seal the deal. The pictures have been shared on social media, and the newlywed couple looks happy and beautiful together. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Karan and Drisha are seen seated in the mandap area after their ceremonies. Karan sported an ivory-coloured sherwani with a matching turban on their wedding day, while his dulhania wore a red and gold lehenga. She chose simple accessories to complete her appearance. As part of their wedding rites, they are seen wearing stylish varmalas.
     

    article_image3

    Who is Drisha Acharya?
    According to sources, Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of renowned director Bimal Roy. Dharmendra has essayed the role of Nutan’s lover in Bimal Roy’s last feature film, Bandini. Drisha's parents Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya settled in Dubai.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Chimoo, Drisha's mother, is a former advertising executive and promoter of one of the best event management businesses in the Middle East. According to sources, Drisha works with her mother as the National Programme Manager.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Drisha is a private person, as seen by her Instagram username. She has not made this information public. Ranveer Singh and Abhay Deol come after her.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As per many news reports suggest that Drisha has dropped her father’s surname Acharya and uses Roy as her last name. But there is no official information on this.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the other hand, Karan made his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will next be featured in 'Apne 2', which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Insecure Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral ADC

    'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Father Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails RBA

    Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats ADC

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to get your inner peace RBA

    7 ways to get your inner peace

    Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash AJR

    'Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash

    Tendai Chatara's missed catch against Nepal leaves fans in disbelief (WATCH)

    Tendai Chatara's missed catch against Nepal leaves fans in disbelief (WATCH)

    Gifted to The Lion King 7 films to watch this Fathers day MAH

    Gifted to The Lion King: 7 films to watch this Father’s Day

    Insecure Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral ADC

    'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon