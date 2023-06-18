Who is Drisha Acharya? Meet Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol's wife

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya, in Mumbai on June 18. Karan opted for a cream sherwani with a matching turban and looked dapper.

Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya today in front of family and friends. After dating each other for a while, the duo chose to seal the deal. The pictures have been shared on social media, and the newlywed couple looks happy and beautiful together.



Karan and Drisha are seen seated in the mandap area after their ceremonies. Karan sported an ivory-coloured sherwani with a matching turban on their wedding day, while his dulhania wore a red and gold lehenga. She chose simple accessories to complete her appearance. As part of their wedding rites, they are seen wearing stylish varmalas.



Who is Drisha Acharya?

According to sources, Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of renowned director Bimal Roy. Dharmendra has essayed the role of Nutan’s lover in Bimal Roy’s last feature film, Bandini. Drisha's parents Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya settled in Dubai.

Chimoo, Drisha's mother, is a former advertising executive and promoter of one of the best event management businesses in the Middle East. According to sources, Drisha works with her mother as the National Programme Manager.



Drisha is a private person, as seen by her Instagram username. She has not made this information public. Ranveer Singh and Abhay Deol come after her.



As per many news reports suggest that Drisha has dropped her father’s surname Acharya and uses Roy as her last name. But there is no official information on this.



On the other hand, Karan made his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will next be featured in 'Apne 2', which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

