Where is Aishwarya Rai? Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh and Jaya attend wedding without Bahu; netizens react

Aishwarya Rai's absence from a family photo at a recent wedding function stirs debate. In the photo, Big B is seen wearing a black Indo-western, whereas Abhishek looks charming in a white kurta.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan recently attended a wedding in Mumbai, accompanied by his actress-wife Jaya and their son Abhishek. A snapshot from the event has surfaced on social media, showing the Bachchan family posing with the bride and groom.

article_image2

Big B is spotted wearing a black Indo-western, while Abhishek is dressed charmingly in a white kurta. In contrast, Jaya Bachchan looked regal in a pink saree. The Bachchan family reportedly attended Rikin Yadav and Surabhi's wedding celebration in Mumbai. Rikin is the son of Shree Rajesh Yadav, the Managing Director who has worked with Bachchan for over three decades.

article_image3

However, after prominent photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded the photo on Instagram, users noticed that Aishwarya Rai was absent from the family image. While it is unknown whether the actress attended the wedding, her absence from the photo has once again raised concerns.

One of the social media users said, “What are they hiding from us? Are they together or not?” Another said, “Is the divorce happening or they are still together?”

article_image4

Interestingly, this comes when allegations of difficulty in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage are making headlines. Speculation grew after the couple appeared separately before the media at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year. Aside from that, Aishwarya recently released images from daughter Aaradhya's birthday party, which did not include any of the Bachchan family members, including Abhishek.

article_image5

While Abhishek and Aishwarya have been quiet about the accusations, Amitabh recently released a message addressing suspicions regarding his family's personal matters. 

