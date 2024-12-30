Where is Aishwarya Rai? Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh and Jaya attend wedding without Bahu; netizens react

Aishwarya Rai's absence from a family photo at a recent wedding function stirs debate. In the photo, Big B is seen wearing a black Indo-western, whereas Abhishek looks charming in a white kurta.

Amitabh Bachchan recently attended a wedding in Mumbai, accompanied by his actress-wife Jaya and their son Abhishek. A snapshot from the event has surfaced on social media, showing the Bachchan family posing with the bride and groom.

Big B is spotted wearing a black Indo-western, while Abhishek is dressed charmingly in a white kurta. In contrast, Jaya Bachchan looked regal in a pink saree. The Bachchan family reportedly attended Rikin Yadav and Surabhi's wedding celebration in Mumbai. Rikin is the son of Shree Rajesh Yadav, the Managing Director who has worked with Bachchan for over three decades.

However, after prominent photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded the photo on Instagram, users noticed that Aishwarya Rai was absent from the family image. While it is unknown whether the actress attended the wedding, her absence from the photo has once again raised concerns.

One of the social media users said, “What are they hiding from us? Are they together or not?” Another said, “Is the divorce happening or they are still together?”