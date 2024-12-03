When Vishal proposed Keerthy Suresh to marry him; here's what happened next

A famous star hero reportedly loved Keerthy Suresh and tried to marry her. These rumors are going viral in the wake of her upcoming wedding.

Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

Actress Keerthy Suresh is set to marry her boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil, this month. Interesting facts about her are coming to light. A leading actor's proposal, 7 years ago, has now surfaced.

Menaka's Daughter Keerthy Suresh

Children of prominent actors and actresses entering the film industry is a long-standing tradition. However, only a few succeed. Others fade away, while some persistently strive for a stable position.

Family Politics

Actress Radha's daughters, Karthika and Tulasi, both entered the Tamil film industry but have now completely withdrawn. Actor Livingston's daughter, Jovitha, entered films, but with her film unreleased, she now focuses on serials.

Keerthy Suresh's Film Career

Keerthy Suresh, daughter of prominent actress Menaka, entered the film industry and despite initial struggles, became a notable actress within two years. Now a leading actress in South India, she's also venturing into Bollywood with 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan.

Keerthy Suresh's Wedding Confirmed

At the peak of her career, and past 32, Keerthy Suresh, with her parents' blessings, will marry Antony Thattil in Goa. The wedding will be in a church, as per Antony's family tradition. Keerthy recently confirmed the news after visiting Tirupati.

Vishal Wanted to Marry Keerthy

With the wedding in Goa, only family is expected. A grand reception in Chennai or Kerala is also rumored. News has emerged that a prominent actor, who fell in love with Keerthy while working together, proposed marriage through his family. It's none other than Vishal.

Sandakozhi 2

Vishal's 25th film, Sandakozhi 2, directed by Linguswamy, starred Keerthy Suresh. During filming, Vishal, reportedly smitten, proposed marriage through his family without directly expressing his feelings to Keerthy. However, the marriage didn't materialize.

Keerthy Suresh to Marry Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh hasn't committed to many films due to her wedding. Only Revolver Rita and Kanne Kalaimane in Tamil are currently on her list.

