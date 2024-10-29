When Ratan Tata asked for money from Amitabh Bachchan to make a phone call; here's what happened

Ratan Tata and Amitabh Bachchan's connection is discussed extensively on social media. On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B talked about an event involving the late businessman.

Ratan Tata's death on October 9, 2024, has left a vacuum in every Indian's heart. The visionary had an important influence on defining India's industrial progress. Many celebrities, politicians, and others attended his death rites.

In Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan and Ratan Tata remembered an event from London. Ratan Tata approached Amitabh Bachchan for money.

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan remembered an earlier episode in which he and Ratan Tata shared a flight to London. He explained that when they arrived at Heathrow Airport, the individuals who had gone to pick up Ratan Tata had left. So he walked to the phone booth and called.

After a while, he returned and asked Amitabh Bachchan if he could borrow money from him because he did not have enough money to make a call. Recalling this, Amitabh Bachchan stated, "Kya aadmi the woh main bata nahi sakta. Such a simple human being."

Ratan Tata and Amitabh Bachchan have had an excellent relationship since the film Aetbaar. Ratan Tata produced the film. However, the film flopped at the box office. The film also stars Bipasha Basu, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and others. It grossed around Rs 7 crore at the box office despite having a budget of more than Rs 9 crore.

Even at 82, Amitabh Bachchan is as active as ever at work. He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and others. He appeared in the role of Ashwathama. He will also appear in the second instalment of Kalki 2898 AD. He also appeared in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.

Latest Videos