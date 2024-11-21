When Pranav Mohanlal chose working on a farm in Spain; READ

While many actors' children follow in their parents' footsteps, Pranav, the son of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, seems to have chosen the fulfilling life of farming over the glamour of the entertainment industry.

The lifestyle of film stars is often perceived as luxurious. However, their real lives remain largely unknown, with only branded goods, expensive cars, and large houses visible to the public.

South Indian Actors

Their struggles often go unseen. Some stars choose a simple life over a luxurious one. This is the story of one such star kid who left the film industry for a different path, embracing farming.

Pranav Mohanlal in Sierra Nevada

Mohanlal's son, Pranav, headed to Spain for a special program of farming. Pranav, who prefers to stay out of the media limelight, has a strong interest in traveling and reading, despite being an award-winning actor.

In an interview with Rekha Menon, Suchitra Mohanlal shared that Pranav is currently in Spain, participating in a ‘Work Away’ program on a farm. There, he works in exchange for food and accommodation. Suchitra explained that Pranav values these experiences more than monetary gain and is engaged in tasks such as caring for horses and goats.

Pranav Mohanlal's Work Revealed

Pranav Mohanlal began his acting career as a child in the 2002 film Onnaman and later appeared in Punarjani (2003), winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. After a break, he made his comeback in 2018 with his first leading role in Aadhi, which became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of that year. Despite this success, his true passion for traveling the world remained a significant part of his life.

