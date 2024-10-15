Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Junior NTR faced body shaming and audience backlash during his Devara journey

    Junior NTR encountered intense backlash, affecting his career. A pivotal moment came when a renowned director offered crucial advice that transformed his approach and outlook.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Junior NTR is enjoying the success of Devara. This action drama directed by Koratala Siva has reached the ₹500 crore mark. Devara made good use of the Dussehra holidays. 

    article_image2

    Despite mixed reviews, Devara was well-received by the audience. The film earned substantial profits in the Telugu states, North India, and overseas. Apart from RRR, this is a massive solo hit for NTR, marking his career highest. With Devara's success in the North, his pan-India star tag is justified. 

     

    Director Koratala Siva is making Devara in two parts. Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite NTR. Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Ajay, and Srikanth play other key roles. Anirudh's music, especially the BGM, played a crucial role in the film's success. 

    article_image3

    NTR-Rajamouli

    Devara proved NTR's market range. His films are now guaranteed to collect over ₹100 crore. Currently, only Prabhas commands a remuneration exceeding ₹100 crore in Tollywood. NTR worked hard to reach this level. At one point, he faced rejection from the audience. In an interview, NTR revealed that director Rajamouli pointed out the damage being done to his image. 

     

    Speaking on the Jayapradam talk show hosted by Jayaprada in 2010, NTR said, "Rajamouli didn't narrate a script to me before Yamadonga. He told me the truth. 'You're not good, Tarak,' he said. I gave him a look, as if to say, 'I delivered a blockbuster like Simhadri with this look.' 

    article_image4

    NTR

    'Do you even understand? A section of the audience isn't watching your films. How will the youth and girls like you if you look like this? You need to lose weight,' Rajamouli said. 'Okay, you tell me how to lose weight,' I asked Rajamouli. Then I underwent liposuction. I thought, 'Why should you care how I lose weight?' After losing weight, I felt very happy," he said. 

     

    Liposuction is the process of removing excess fat from the body. It is also somewhat risky. NTR had to take the risk for the film. After Simhadri, NTR's weight increased with each film. He is a food lover and naturally prone to weight gain. By the time Rakhi released in 2006, NTR had reached a point where even his fans found it hard to accept. 
     

    article_image5

    NTR

    Anti-fans still troll NTR's look from Rakhi. After Simhadri, NTR didn't have another hit of that magnitude. Body shamed and facing consecutive flops, NTR was disheartened. Then Rajamouli stepped in. When he insisted that NTR lose weight for Yamadonga, NTR underwent liposuction. 

     

     

    article_image6

    NTR

    Fans were very happy to see NTR in Yamadonga. The film was a super hit. NTR looks very thin in Kantri, and the look isn't that great. He looked better after gaining some weight. Later, he ensured he didn't gain more weight. Focusing on fitness, NTR now looks slim and fit. 

