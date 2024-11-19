When Infosys founder Narayana Murthy called out Kareena Kapoor

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's criticism of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for her alleged disregard of fans has resurfaced and is gaining attention.

Kareena Kapoor Ignores Fans

Narayana Murthy, in a video last year, recounted an incident where Kareena Kapoor allegedly ignored fans during a flight. This information about the Infosys founder and Kareena Kapoor is going viral again.

Narayana Moorthy Slams Kareena

Despite numerous fans approaching Kareena Kapoor, she reportedly ignored them. Narayana Murthy, who witnessed this, was shocked. Sudha Murthy later defended Kareena, suggesting she might have been tired from an event and used to such interactions.

Narayana Murthy

However, Narayana Murthy's point to Kareena was, "If someone shows affection, you can reciprocate without being rude." This incident became a widely discussed topic last year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Career

Kareena Kapoor, a 20-year Bollywood veteran, debuted with 'Refugee.' She married Saif Ali Khan and has two sons. She continues to act, focusing on strong roles and web series.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Even after marriage and children, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to focus on acting, choosing powerful roles and venturing into web series. Narayana Murthy's comments about her are resurfacing online.

