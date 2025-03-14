When Gauri Spratt met Aamir Khan's family; here's what happened NEXT

Aamir Khan's latest partner, Gauri Spratt, breaks silence on meeting the actor's family. She said they welcomed her with 'Open Arms'
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Aamir Khan revealed his connection with Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday. He presented Gauri to the public during an informal pre-birthday celebration, showing that his family liked his new girlfriend and that he had recently taken her to meet Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Gauri also talked about meeting Aamir's family and how they embraced her with open arms.

article_image2

Aamir Khan New Girlfriend

According to the Deccan Herald, Gauri felt "very welcomed" by Aamir's family. She said they welcomed her with "open arms" and were kind towards her. Aamir Khan claimed that he had known Gauri for 25 years, and the two have just reunited. According to sources, Aamir and Gauri have been dating for almost 18 months.


article_image3

During Aamir's pre-birthday celebration, he asked the paparazzi to respect her privacy by not taking any images. Aamir said, "She is still getting used to the Bollywood madness." Aamir revealed that Gauri is unconcerned with his superstardom because she has not seen much of his work. However, she has watched Lagaan and Dangal.

article_image4

Aamir also joked about marrying at 60, stating, “I don’t know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi." He also shared that his children are happy with the relationship, adding, “I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

article_image5

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is from Bengaluru and presently works for Aamir Khan Films. She has professional experience in hairdressing and an FDA in Fashion, Styling, and Photography from the University of the Arts in London. Gauri has a Tamil mother and an Irish father, and her grandpa was a freedom warrior. She is also the mother of a six-year-old son.


 

article_image6

aamir khan girlfriend gauri spratt

Aamir Khan initially married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they had two children: Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The pair was divorced in 2002. Aamir married director Kiran Rao in 2005, and they announced their split in 2021. They have a surrogate son named Azad. Aamir maintains amicable relationships with both of his ex-wives.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics NTI

Ameesha Patel celebrates holi in Bandra with paparazzi: Check out colorful pics

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey NTI

American Idol' viral contestant Douglas Kiker dies at 32, fans remember his journey

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on NTI

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on

Recent Stories

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men ddr

'No husband would tolerate this': Court grants divorce over wife's vulgar chats with other men

Delicious Mutton Biryani Recipe for Ramadan Iftar Celebrations snt

Ramadan special Mutton Dum Biryani: Easy and delicious recipe

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside MEG

Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist confirms partial dating with Kim Sae Ron; Deets inside

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation dmn

TN Min Thiaga Rajan meets Kerala CM Vijayan, extends invite for Joint Action Committee against delimitation

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH) snt

Shanghai SHOCKER! Teens urinate in soup at Haidilao, over 4,000 customers to be compensated (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Protesters FLOOD Trump Tower, Demands Release of Mahmoud Khalil | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Yogi Join Holi Celebrations at Gorakhanath Temple, Sings ‘Phag’ Songs | Asianet Newsable

CM Yogi Join Holi Celebrations at Gorakhanath Temple, Sings ‘Phag’ Songs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Dance and Music': People Celebrate Holi in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Asianet Newsable

‘Dance and Music': People Celebrate Holi in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Priests Perform 'Rudrabhishek' of Mahakaal in Ujjain on Occasion of Hol | Asianet Newsable

Priests Perform 'Rudrabhishek' of Mahakaal in Ujjain on Occasion of Hol | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | What are Putin's Top Conditions for Ceasefire as He Raises 'Serious' Questions?

World Pulse | What are Putin's Top Conditions for Ceasefire as He Raises 'Serious' Questions?

Video Icon