When Gauri Spratt met Aamir Khan's family; here's what happened NEXT

Aamir Khan's latest partner, Gauri Spratt, breaks silence on meeting the actor's family. She said they welcomed her with 'Open Arms'



Aamir Khan revealed his connection with Gauri Spratt ahead of his 60th birthday. He presented Gauri to the public during an informal pre-birthday celebration, showing that his family liked his new girlfriend and that he had recently taken her to meet Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Gauri also talked about meeting Aamir's family and how they embraced her with open arms.

According to the Deccan Herald, Gauri felt "very welcomed" by Aamir's family. She said they welcomed her with "open arms" and were kind towards her. Aamir Khan claimed that he had known Gauri for 25 years, and the two have just reunited. According to sources, Aamir and Gauri have been dating for almost 18 months.

During Aamir's pre-birthday celebration, he asked the paparazzi to respect her privacy by not taking any images. Aamir said, "She is still getting used to the Bollywood madness." Aamir revealed that Gauri is unconcerned with his superstardom because she has not seen much of his work. However, she has watched Lagaan and Dangal.

Aamir also joked about marrying at 60, stating, “I don’t know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi." He also shared that his children are happy with the relationship, adding, “I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is from Bengaluru and presently works for Aamir Khan Films. She has professional experience in hairdressing and an FDA in Fashion, Styling, and Photography from the University of the Arts in London. Gauri has a Tamil mother and an Irish father, and her grandpa was a freedom warrior. She is also the mother of a six-year-old son.



Aamir Khan initially married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they had two children: Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The pair was divorced in 2002. Aamir married director Kiran Rao in 2005, and they announced their split in 2021. They have a surrogate son named Azad. Aamir maintains amicable relationships with both of his ex-wives.

