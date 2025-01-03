When Amitabh Bachchan vows to defend Aishwarya after media attacks, says 'He’ll fight for her always..'

Amitabh Bachchan fiercely defended Aishwarya Rai after false media reports about her health, vowing to protect her and fight against any disrespect towards the women in his family.

In 2010, a Mumbai tabloid made false claims about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s health, suggesting she couldn’t conceive due to a stomach condition. This invasion of privacy deeply upset Amitabh Bachchan, who took to his blog to defend his daughter-in-law and criticize the insensitive media report.



Amitabh Bachchan expressed his anger in a passionate post, calling the tabloid article entirely fabricated and a shameful example of poor journalism. He emphasized how such misleading and hurtful claims, especially about someone's health, caused unnecessary distress to his family, particularly Aishwarya.



In his emotional blog, Amitabh made it clear that Aishwarya was like a daughter to him, not just a daughter-in-law. He promised to fight anyone who would speak ill of her, vowing to defend the women in his home to the utmost, no matter the consequences.



This wasn’t the first time Amitabh had fiercely protected Aishwarya. Back in 2003, while shooting for Khakee, Aishwarya suffered a severe accident, but the media downplayed the seriousness of her injuries. Amitabh shared how the event affected him, describing how he couldn't sleep after witnessing her painful ordeal.

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in a lavish ceremony on April 20, 2007. The couple has since been blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya, and Aishwarya continues to be an integral part of the Bachchan family, cherished by all.

